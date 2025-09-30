Lowry steps out of McIlroy’s shadow to play leading man on biggest stage

It is not easy being Shane Lowry. Such a close friendship with Rory McIlroy means not only is sporting comparison inevitable but questions towards Lowry are routinely framed with the Northern Irishman in mind. What does Rory think, what would Rory say. Lowry takes it all in good spirit – the vast majority of the time – when he would be entitled to roll his eyes. That also applies to the rogue depiction of the hard-drinking Irishman who has a natural talent for his sport that removes a need for hard work. There are few more dedicated or serious performers than Lowry. He cares almost too much.

McIlroy’s outstanding achievements in golf do not extend to what Lowry produced on Sunday. A stirring comeback from the USA had left Europe in serious danger of letting the Ryder Cup slip through a dozen pairs of hands. It was left to Lowry and a 6ft putt on the final green at Bethpage Black to ensure at least a tie. The man American fans had called a Teletubby over the Ryder Cup’s earlier two days would enjoy the last, deafening laugh. “I still can’t believe it,” Lowry said on Monday morning.

Had Lowry missed, Europe were staring at sporting disaster. His team-mates were dropping like flies. If it was only natural to look at the negative, Lowry’s mindset was different. He had turned to his caddie, Darren Reynolds, earlier on the 18th hole. “I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life here,” Lowry told his bag man. “I did it. And I’m very proud of myself.” On the green, Lowry thought of Martin Kaymer’s converted putt, in identical circumstances for Europe, at Medinah in 2012.

Lowry has an uncanny knack of being at the epicentre of storied events. He was invited to the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur and won. When the Open Championship returned to Ireland a decade later, he prevailed again. Lowry’s latest moment in the sun came on the very day his brother’s wife was having a baby. The golfer’s father, Brendan, an All-Ireland football champion in 1982, looked on as the Bethpage putt dropped.

Lowry’s celebration – so euphoric and so natural – was wonderfully endearing. He had to pause for air at the end. And to think, Shane once dreamed of following in Brendan’s sporting footsteps. He was instead destined to shine on a global stage.

The plan did not involve it all coming down to Lowry, of course. He was in match eight of 11 Sunday singles. Europe started the session needing only two points to retain the cup. Yet the very point of putting Lowry – plus Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre – at the base of the draw was just in case their games were needed. “I didn’t envision myself going up the 18th needing a birdie to retain the Ryder Cup,” Lowry admitted. “It was the worst two hours of my life. It was horrible.”

There was also an element of redemption. Lowry had yearned to play in the Ryder Cup before receiving a wild card pick for Whistling Straits in 2021. His debut, in partnership with McIlroy, involved a heavy defeat against Tony Finau and Harris English. Lowry lost in the singles against Patrick Cantlay as the USA inflicted a record defeat on Europe. Much is made of McIlroy’s tears in Wisconsin but Lowry was similarly distraught.

“No matter how long I play, for the rest of my career I’ll want to be part of this team,” Lowry said at the time. Through a subsequent changing of the guard, Lowry has remained part of the European group who have won back-to-back cups.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy celebrate victory on the 18th green after defeating Team United States 15-13. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Lowry is hugely respected among his European team-mates. He has influence and fuels camaraderie way beyond the golf course. He is a great storyteller, quick-witted and does a fine line in self-deprecation. The 38‑year‑old is fiercely loyal, not least towards McIlroy. Lowry is in fact central to everything that makes Europe so successful as a team; everything the USA cannot seem to get quite right.

“I’m so proud of Shane,” McIlroy said. “I’m so grateful to have him in my life. Honestly, he put his arm around me on Saturday afternoon and he was a big reason we won that point. He has been immense this week.

“This is Shane’s third Ryder Cup and it is his best performance, absolutely immense. What Shane did will stay with [him] for the rest of his career.”

McIlroy’s assessment, as ever, is spot on. He was clearly tired during the four-ball session on day two when Lowry stepped forward. It needn’t always be the Rory show. The big brother he never had helped out.

“You think back to the Irish greats in the game, they have all holed putts to win the Ryder Cup and I got my moment,” Lowry added, in reference to Eamonn Darcy, Philip Walton, Paul McGinley, Graeme McDowell and Darren Clarke. Lowry is proud of his heritage and his homeland.

Thoughts will turn inevitably towards how Lowry might build on this. He has the ability to add to his solitary major success. In two years’ time, he will be back on Team Europe at Adare Manor. He is a future captain in waiting. But that big picture can wait. MacIntyre revealed he and Lowry planned to vanish into New York. It will prove impossible for either to remain invisible. – Guardian