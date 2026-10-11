Shane Lowry finishes tied 13th at Spanish Open as Forrest wins with birdie at last

Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the second hole on day four of the Open de España. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Shane Lowry gained more qualifying points for the Ryder Cup with a solid tied-13th finish at the Spanish Open in Madrid, as Scotland’s Grant Forrest birdied the final hole to win in a thrilling finale.

Lowry shot a three-under-par of 68 and will be pleased to have gone bogey-free in his final round in the first of four tournaments in five weeks in his schedule at the end of the DP World Tour season. His final total of eight-under-par was six shots off the winning score.

The Offaly man enjoyed his week in Spain, taking in Real Madrid against Villarreal in the Bernabeu last night, and will now head to the DP India Championship in form, where he will be joined in the field by Rory McIlroy.

Forrest avoided a three-way playoff and snatched a one-shot victory by sinking a four-foot putt on the 18th at the Real Club de Campo Villa de Madrid to deny home favourite Eugenio Chacarra and France’s Victor Perez by one stroke on 14 under.

Forrest, who shared a one-shot lead with England’s Joe Dean going into the final round, sealed his third DP World Tour title and a place at both next year’s Masters and The Open.

On the HotelPlanner Tour, Liam Nolan had another successful week, finishing tied fifth at the Hainan Open, a week after winning in Abu Dhabi. The Galway golfer is up three places to ninth in the standings as he chases one of 15 available DP World Tour cards for next season.