Gaelic Games

Armagh’s Aimee Mackin named LGFA Player of the Month for September

All-Star nominee helped Shane O’Neills to maiden senior county title

Armagh's Aimee Mackin with her Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for September. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Armagh's Aimee Mackin with her Croke Park Hotel/LGFA Player of the Month award for September. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Wed Oct 14 2026 - 18:061 MIN READ

Armagh forward Aimee Mackin has been named LGFA Player of Month for September after her impressive efforts for her club, Shane O’Neills on their way to winning a first senior county title.

The All-Star nominee, who is also up for the Senior Players’ Player of the Year award, contributed 1-12 for Shane O’Neills as they defeated Crossmaglen 2-18 to 0-10 in last month’s decider.

The 29-year-old also had a standout performance in the semi-final, registering 3-5 in their win over Carrickcruppen.

Mackin is one of six Armagh players nominated for the 2026 All-Star Senior Team of the Year, alongside her sister Blaithín, who is nominated in midfield.

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The sisters claimed an Ulster title with Armagh in May, beating Tyrone 2-13 to 1-15 in the provincial final. In the All-Ireland series, they topped Group 1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Kildare, running out three-point winners at the Athletic Grounds.

Their season was brought to an end by eventual champions Galway, who took a comfortable win over Greg McGonigle’s side in the semi-final.

Inside Gaelic Games

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