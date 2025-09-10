Donald Trump’s course in Doonbeg to host the Amgen Irish Open next year

Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, Co Clare – which is owned by US president Donald Trump – has been confirmed as the venue for next year’s Amgen Irish Open tournament where Rory McIlroy will defend his title on September 10th-13th 2026.

The confirmation came with the DP World Tour’s early release of its schedule for 2026, with Doonbeg – a spectacular links course designed by Australian Greg Norman – one of a number of new venues added the tour’s international itinerary.

Next year’s Irish Open will be staged a week after the Walker Cup – the prestige amateur team match between Britain and Ireland against the United States – takes place further along the Atlantic coast at Lahinch.

Doonbeg will be the 22nd host venue for the Irish Open, which was first staged at Portmarnock in north Co. Dublin in 1927.

Speaking at last week’s Irish Open when rumours abounded that Doonbeg would get the go-ahead to stage the tournament in 2026, McIlroy replied:

“I’ve never played Doonbeg. I went there for dinner once at some point. I’ve obviously heard the rumours. I’m not sure if it’s confirmed or not or when the schedule comes out, but if it were to go there, I would have no problem. The Scottish Championship was played at a Trump property near Aberdeen there a few weeks ago, looked like it was great event. We’re going back to Doral next year on the PGA Tour.

“If that’s back on a links course, I’m not sure how Doonbeg stacks up against other links courses in the country, but I would be absolutely happy to go there.”

In announcing the schedule for 2026, Guy Kinnings, the DP World Tour’s Chief Executive, said: “Our 2026 schedule once again showcases our global talent in global destinations as we celebrate the diversity of the courses and cultures we visit.”