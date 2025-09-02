Irish Open golf: Conor Purcell leaves lonely road behind for a week that could transform his year

Conor Purcell navigates his way out of the bunker at the ISCO Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in July. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

One week, that’s all it takes. One good week could transform Conor Purcell’s season.

The 28-year-old has effectively been ploughing a lone furrow on the DP World Tour for most of the season. More often than not, he has been the only Irish player in the field in places ranging from China to Singapore to some European stops closer to home.

This week, it’s not like that at all. as he will be one of 11 Irish players at the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club.

This is Purcell’s 19th tournament of the year on the DP World Tour and the daily commute from his home in Malahide to Straffan, Co Kildare won’t require any satnav assistance. It is a journey that feeds him into the home run of his rookie season on the main circuit, where he is aiming to make results count. One week, one good week.

Purcell was originally given a sponsor’s invite into the tournament; he is a brand ambassador for Yoplait, which has signed a three-year partnership with the Amgen Irish Open. However, he has since got into the field off his membership category. That leaves Alex Maguire to take up the invitation.

Currently 148th on the Race to Dubai order of merit – with the top 110 at season’s end retaining full tour cards – this is a week that can help Purcell shift up the gears. He believes his game is in good shape, plus he is familiar with the K Club. It all points to reasons for optimism.

As for dealing with the pressure of being an Irish player at the Irish Open, the Dubliner is ready for whatever comes his way.

“I think all that pressure is just what you put on yourself,” he said. “I get really excited any time I can play at home and I know the crowds are always going to be good at an Irish Open.

Conor Purcell says his game is in good shape and hopes that is reflected in his performance at the Irish Open. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

“I look forward to that side of things, but it’s just about dealing with the internal pressure that you put on yourself and not really making it any bigger than it needs to be. It’s just another tournament at the end of the day. But when you think about how historic the event is – playing at home and all the things that go along with it – it just it makes it sound way bigger than it needs to be in your head."

Of his form, Purcell said: “The game has actually been very good. I think it has been tricky. I feel like I’ve been playing a lot on the cut number [most weeks] and, as most golfers know, it’s hard to play as freely as you want to [when] you’re on those numbers. So, it’s just about mentally staying strong, knowing that the game is in a good place and it will click; it’s only a matter of time.

“Results haven’t been where I wanted them to be. But I think if it was all plain sailing it would almost feel too easy. And it’s been challenging me, but I’ve been enjoying it at the same time. So the fact that I’m still enjoying it without having the results to back it up is a positive sign.”

Conor Purcell tees off on the 15th hole on day two of the Porsche Singapore Classic in March. Photograph: Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images

“It’s just about going out there and playing with an achievement mindset. Trying to shoot low scores rather than trying to go out there and just make cuts. Teeing up every week feeling like I have a chance to win the event, no matter how the last week has gone. If results aren’t matching what I’m feeling, it’s just about keeping the faith.

“I think you can [see] similarities [between] when you’re playing on cut lines and you’re trying to make one or two coming in to make it. It’s not that dissimilar to trying to win an event. You’re hanging on, trying to keep your score, but also make a few coming in. I always find it’s good mental training for when the time comes when you’re in contention.”

Purcell is not in the field for next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (he would need to be the leading player inside the top-10 this week not already exempt to gatecrash). Regardless, he has a strong schedule for the latter part of the season. This week, though, is a big opportunity to change the direction of his season’s work.

One good week, that’s all it takes.