Masters: Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners set early pace with opening 68s

Normality of a kind returned to golf’s most perfect arena, as the flora – the azaleas in full bloom – provided a fittingly colourful backdrop to those, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler, fit and injury-free, who brought their array of shot-making to the first round of the 89th Masters tournament.

Yet, abnormality of a different kind manifested too, as Spanish amateur José Luis Ballester – unaware of where the player toilets were located – was, well, caught short, when playing the par-5 13th and, in his emergency, chose to relief himself in the creek and which brought a reaction from those in the galleries most probably unlike anything seen or heard before on the property.

“I completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the tee box [on 13],” admitted Ballester, the US amateur champion. “Then I’m like, I really need to pee. Didn’t really know where to go, and since JT [Justin Thomas] had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me.

“Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny ... they saw me. They saw me. It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again,” said Ballester, the 21-year-old student at Arizona State seemingly unaware of the kind of etiquette expected of players.

READ MORE

Of a far more normal situation was Scheffler’s return to the business part of the leaderboard, as the world number one – without a win so far this season, one delayed after he suffered a hand injury at Christmas which required corrective surgery – shot a bogey-free four-under-par 68 to get his bid for a third green jacket in four years off to a strong start.

On a beautifully sunny day, with only a light breeze, Scheffler joined Canadian Corey Conners, who has performed strongly on tour this season, on that 68 mark as he appeared very much back to the player who dominated the PGA Tour last season where he won seven times and also claimed an Olympic gold medal.

For Scheffler, the start was all about getting into the mix. “I don’t really care what happened in the last few tournaments,” he said, expanding: “I think anytime you get close to the lead, it’s going to be easier for you to win the golf tournament. That’s a simple fact of the matter. You get off to a good start, statistically you’re going to have a better chance to win the tournament.”

Corey Conners of Canada smiles on the 18th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Scheffler was like his old self for much of a first round that only brought minor inconveniences, including finding a divot off the tee on the eighth but where he still managed to lay claim to a birdie, one of four the produced on the day. “It was a divot. Just one of those deals; sometimes you get good and bad breaks. Fortunately, there was still a way I could play the shot,” he said.

For sure, Scheffler’s start couldn’t have been planned any better; and the champion in 2022 and again in 2024 – his only two career Majors – appears more at home here than just about anywhere else. When in trouble on the seventh and 17th, he executed superb bunker shots to make par saves.

On an opening round in such perfect conditions, the roars of the galleries flitted from one part of the course to the other with patrons straining to the giant white leaderboards around the course to see, or guess, who had done what.

Some of those roars belonged to the actions of Conners, a player competing in his eighth Masters with two top-10s in that sequence which has seen him play every year since 2019 (as an amateur). He has served his apprenticeship, and more and looks ready now to contend it would seem.

“I feel like it’s a great match for my game. I struck the ball well around here many times,” said Conners. “The course never plays straightforward, but when you hit really solid shots, you can leave yourself in the correct positions and not have too much stress ... it’s a golf course that I love coming to. I don’t know how you couldn’t love coming here. It’s a spectacular event, a spectacular golf course.”

Yet, even on such a day, the back nine proved to be one where any lack of focus was punished, as happened to Collin Morikawa. The American got into terrific position with an eagle on the 13th to move to three under on his round only to suffer three bogeys in his closing four holes to sign for a 72, level par.

“I think it was kind of everything,” bemoaned Morikawa of a round that got away from him. “I didn’t drive it well. I didn’t give myself enough iron looks that were just aggressive enough where I felt comfortable with some numbers. Just kind of through the bag. But it happens. That’s golf!