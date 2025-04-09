Three key holes at Augusta: Where the Masters will be won and lost

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States walks on from the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

11th - White Dogwood

Par 4 - 520 yards

Although the hole has suffered the loss of some trees down the right due to last September’s storm when Hurricane Helene passed through Augusta wreaking havoc, the 11th – which ranked number one in difficulty last year averaging 4.38 – 17 birdies, 174 pars, 85 bogeys, 20 double bogeys and two triples or worse – traditionally asks the toughest question and is likely to remain as the most difficult.

This hole starts Amen Corner and the tee shot is one of the most daunting of all with out-of-bounds down the left and trees down the right, while the approach shot to a long undulating green has a pond on the left for any pulled or mishit irons. Scottie Scheffler bogeyed the 11th in both the third and fourth rounds in last year’s win and, indeed, needed a 10 footer to avoid double in the final round.

“If you see my ball going towards the flagstick, it’s often an accident because I’m aiming at the right side of the green,” said Scheffler of his strategy.

12th - Golden Bell

Par 3 - 155 yards

A general view across the 12th green during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty

As angelic as it seems from the tee, there are devilish consequences for many a player when the pressure comes on the homeward run, especially on a Sunday when the tournament is on the line. Tom Weiskopf ran up a 13 here in 1980, while Fred Couples famously saw his tee shot somehow remain on the bank rather than roll back into the water en route to victory in 1992.

The swirling wind at this corner of the course poses challenges for players in determining club selection. The tee shot is to a wide, narrow green fronted by a bunker and, more dangerously, water while bushes come into play over the back for any overhit shot.

Last year, it ranked eighth in difficulty averaging 3.19 – 40 birdies, 185 pars, 52 bogeys, 17 double bogeys and four triple-bogeys or greater – but Scheffler was immune to any destruction. “The only bad thing you can do is put the ball in the water,” remarked Scheffler of his tendency to play safe.

18th - Holly

Par 4 - 465 yards

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 18th tee during a practice round. Photograph: Richard Heathcote/Getty

Unquestionably one of the most difficult finishing holes in Major golf, the 18th is an uphill dogleg. The difficulty comes from the start – with a drive through a tight chute of trees – with trouble both sides of the fairway and two bunkers strategically positioned at the left of the elbow.

“You basically have to hit it dead straight, right at the middle of the fairway, and hope everything works out,” said Scheffler of the tee shot required.

The approach shot is uphill to a sloping green guarded by two bunkers.

In last year’s tournament, the 18th played as the second most difficult hole averaging 4.36 – 23 birdies, 164 pars, 92 bogeys, 17 double bogeys and two triples – and actually played as the most difficult in both the first and third rounds.

Scheffler actually double-bogeyed the hole in 2022 when winning his first green jacket but played it much better last year where he recorded par-par-birdie-par through the four rounds.