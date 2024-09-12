Luke Donald welcomes Jon Rahm’s LIV fines appeal in bid to feature at Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm has launched an appeal to the DP World Tour against fines for defecting to LIV Golf. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Getty Images

Europe captain Luke Donald has welcomed Jon Rahm’s decision to appeal against his fines for defecting to LIV Golf and remain eligible for the Ryder Cup.

The former world number one is confident there will be no issues with team spirit if Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton make the side to defend the trophy at Bethpage next year.

In order to be allowed to play DP World Tour events, Rahm either had to pay his fines or appeal against them before entries for the Spanish Open closed at noon on Thursday.

The two-time Major winner submitted his appeal just in time to be included in the Spanish Open field and also plans to contest the Dunhill Links Championship and Andalucia Masters to fulfil his DPWT membership requirements.

Donald was given the news moments after finishing his first round in the Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down.

“From my standpoint very happy to hear he made that decision,” Donald said. “I know he was sitting on the fence a little bit.

“He doesn’t agree with the fines, especially for [not playing] events that he would never have played on the DP World Tour. But those rules are the rules, and they were certainly in place when he signed with LIV.

“You could argue that they softened them a little bit with being able to appeal the process, and that, from what I understand, gives the players more time for things to work out in the world of golf.”

That was a reference to the talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which bankrolls LIV Golf – which have been ongoing since the organisations signed a shock “framework agreement” in June last year.

“We’re all being very patient right now,” Donald added. “It’s been frustrating for a lot of the players to see how slow everything’s going. I’ve heard in the last couple of weeks there’s been a little bit more progress.”

Asked if he was concerned about the effect Rahm and Hatton might have on team spirit, Donald added: “We created a very good bond in Rome and that’s still there. I don’t have any worries.

“The first issue was to try to get Jon eligible, Tyrrell and some of those guys eligible so I had the chance to pick them on my team. The whole camaraderie and culture, that can be worked on next year.

“I’m still talking to the guys within the group individually and I think our culture, we always figure a way to come together and play for more than ourselves.”

In order to remain eligible for next year’s contest at Bethpage, Rahm has to play in four DP World Tour events this season – the Olympics counts as one – and he revealed on Wednesday he had entered the required three tournaments.

The 29-year-old also said he had no intention of paying the substantial fines he has accrued for playing in LIV events without permission.

Rahm’s Ryder Cup partner Hatton was able to contest the British Masters a fortnight ago by appealing against his fines and Rahm has now followed suit.

Players who initially joined LIV in 2022 appealed against their suspensions and fines and were able to compete until April 2023 when an arbitration panel found in favour of the DP World Tour and ratified its right to enforce its regulations.