Valhalla to host 2028 Solheim Cup

Team Europe retained the Solheim Cup last year following a tie in Finca Cortesin, Malaga. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky has been confirmed as the host course for the 2028 Solheim Cup.

Valhalla will join The Greenbrier, Muirfield Village and Gleneagles as the only courses to host both a Solheim Cup – which pits top Ladies European Tour (LET) players against top US golfers from the LPGA Tour in a biennial competition – and a Ryder Cup.

The 2024 PGA Championship and other major men’s tournaments have been played at Valhalla, but this will be the first major women’s competition there. The Ryder Cup was contested at Valhalla in 2008.

Dates have yet to be finalised for the 2028 vent, which will be the tournament’s 21st instalment.

“We are thrilled to be selected to host the 2028 Solheim Cup. Valhalla has a history of providing compelling finishes and we are excited to add this event to our championship lore,” club owner Jimmy Kirchdorfer said. “We look forward to welcoming golf fans from around the globe back to our Kentucky home for what promises to be an unforgettable week of competition and camaraderie.”

With the Solheim Cup, Kentucky will host its first women's golf event since 1974.

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be played at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, on September 13th to 15th, with Stacy Lewis captaining the US team and Suzann Pettersen at the helm of the European team.

In 2026, the event will be held at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

Having won in 2019 and 2021, Europe retained the Solheim Cup in 2023 after a tie. The US holds a 10-7-1 all-time lead in the competition. – Reuters