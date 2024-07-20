The Open third round live updates: Shane Lowry drops out of the lead

LEADERBOARD:

-5 Horschel (15), Brown (14)

-4 Rose (15)

-3 Lawrence (F), Burns (F), Henley (F), Schauffele (F)

-2 Lowry (15), Scheffler (17)

World number one Scheffler isn’t out of it. Hits a towering iron on the long par 3 17th to a couple of feet and all of a sudden back to -2. The same score as Lowry.

One of the few bad drives from Lowry of the day on 16 as he hits into the rough. Crucial he doesn’t lose any more shots today, he’s still in it if he can get his mind focused.

Bogey for Lowry! Lowry leaves himself in a greenside bunker unfortunately. A horrible shot to play and leaves it well short of the flag, not bad from where he was but another bogey is looming. Good effort for par but it’s another bogey on the board and back to -2, that’s +5 for today.

Brown gets up and down once more. Makes par yet again. He stays at -5, three ahead of Lowry.

Par for Rose, grinding brilliantly with 10 straight pars. Him and Horschel two veterans that are keeping their temperament in the tough conditions.

Lowry hits a lovely low drive on the fairway at 15. Driving hasn’t been the issue, it’s been putting today.

Brown does what he can in two on 15, up to the same spot Horschel was just short of the green.

A tough stretch of holes for Shane Lowry. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

Bogey at the last for Schauffele. Fine round of 69 in the conditions though, he joins the clubhouse leaders at -3.

Brown went way left but hits a great recovery to close. Takes no time at all to play and then had hit some impressive shots today. Brown makes par.

Bogey for Lowry! Lowry with a putt the length of the green and he leaves it way short. Oops. Then he misses the putt as well, back to 3 under. His putting has let him down today.

Rose pulls into the crowd on the left at the 15th. Horschel back with the rain gear off and backwards cap and hits it just short of the green.

Horschel has a seemingly tough bunker shot which he makes look easy at the 14th. Looking strong and has that to stay in a tie for the lead which he makes.

Billy Horschel with a brilliant shot from the bunker on the 14th.



He has that to save par and remain tied for the lead. pic.twitter.com/sCxqCO12Ig — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2024

Oh wow, Scheffler misses a tiny putt on the 16th to drop another shot and is only -1 now. Tough day. Another major champion Koepka shot 78 today.

Lowry misses the green at the 14th, but it’s pin high and just off it, good enough shot.

Brown lays up short on 13 and after his approach he has about 15 feet left for par. Another tap-in par for Schauffele as he misses the birdie but going well. Good lag putt by Lowry, should make par.

Brown misses the par putt! Lowry back within one of the lead after he holes the par.

Horschel lays up at 13, hits a wedge to inside 10 feet and makes the par. Somehow he’s -3 for today in these conditions, brilliant golf. Rose makes par too. Good momentum in that group, serious battling.

Lowry bounced down to the fairway but 220 yards to go. That’s more like it. Piercing iron shot into the wind into the front of the green. Not too many hitting that green today.

On the 16th, Schauffele hits his approach to about 15 feet for birdie.

Brown misses the fairway on the 13th. Straight into the wind and playing tough now. Lowry into the rough too as he fails to cut the corner. Losing control now. Schauffele looking at good at anyone and hits the fairway on 16.

Great shot by Brown! He hits it close on 12, while Lowry misses the green to the left. Could be a big change there. Lowry takes putter from off the green and leaves himself that sort of 6 or 7 feet range again. Brown makes the birdie! The Englishman leads the Open.

Bogey for Lowry! All of a sudden he’s two behind after his putt hits the lip.

Lowry hits another lovely drive which runs on well, dead centre of the fairway. Good recovery on 12. In case you’re wondering, Pádraig Harrington shot a level par 71 today and is +3 for the tournament. Tied 27th, not bad at all.

Lowry lags it up but not particularly well, he looks a bit flustered. Got maybe 5 feet back for bogey. Out of the outright lead again, but would take being in a tie by the end of this hole. Brown makes the par to stay at -5.

Schauffele hits another great approach at 14, but just slips by.

Now then crucial bogey putt, Lowry makes it! Will take a 5 after two bad shots in a row. Back to -5.

So 234 yards approach for Lowry and he completely mishits it. Oof, sort of a top pull and is lucky that it hits an official’s foot and didn’t go into further trouble. It’s okay, not the end of the world, but a tough up and down. Brown dead arm long chip after laying up short hits it to inside 10 feet.

62 yards for Lowry, another slight mishit? Just didn’t go at all now a very long putt for par.

Shane Lowry perhaps the only person who has benefited from a Crowd Strike this week — ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) July 20, 2024

The hardest drive of the day and Lowry cuts the corner and hits a terrific drive on the 11th, driving it lovely. Good one from Brown too

Horschel laid up at the 11th and his approach isn’t great, long putt coming for par. If he misses, Lowry would be back in the lead.

Bogey for Horschel! He misses and back to -5, Lowry back in the lead. Rose fist pumps his par on 11, which is like a birdie today.

Lowry misses again! Great chances missed, he puts down his putter and he can’t believe it didn’t go in.

Bogey for Brown on the 10th, doesn’t make the green with his pitch, misses the putt for par from off the green. Brown one behind Horschel and Lowry now.

Brown is in the rough and smashes it out of the rough but about 40 yards short of the green. Lowry gets a decent lie in rough, and wants his shot to get down but it nips up onto the green and below the hole 10 feet. Brilliant shot in the end, even if he didn’t mean it!

Horschel is in the rough at the 11th but safely away from the railway and whins. It’s straight back into the wind, 504 yards, a railway to the right. Horschel’s drive hardly had 250 carry.

Lowry finally misses a fairway, an looks concerned. There’s a gorse bush there but hopefully over it.

Schauffele misses a good birdie chance at the 12th after a great approach. Horschel pars the 10th, another one out of the way. Scheffler at the tough 11th hits a beautiful stinger from 234 yards to the front of the green.

Lowry misses the birdie putt. A one over front 9 then. Just one bad shot at the Postage Stamp and a few missed putts. Otherwise, he has hit six out of seven fairways and eight greens. But the most difficult stretch of the course 10-12 coming up.

Brown hacks it out from the rough at 9 and goes to the edge of the green. Lowry on the fairway again and hits a superb shot to 15 feet up the hill. Good recovery.

Schauffele drops down to -4 after a bogey at the difficult 11th. Henley joins Lawrence and Burns at -3 in the clubhouse.

Horschel joins the leaders with another birdie at the 9th! Out in 32 and flying in the rain. Rose joins Horschel with the backwards cap. A really miserable Scottish day weather wise.

Scottie Scheffler's front nine today



9-for-9 greens in regulation

16 feet of made putts — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 20, 2024

Double bogey for Lowry! Lowry has a good look at the bogey putt. Just out of his left it seemed but it didn’t take the break! Ouch. Brown misses his par putt, he’s back to -6, but tied for the lead.

What Lowry could have done to have played this shot...

In the hunt. @XSchauffele with the perfect exhibition on how to play the Postage Stamp. pic.twitter.com/oIVPRfWatK — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2024

Lowry misses the green, couldn’t get any backspin and is over the green on the other side! Not good. He hits a nice pitch from some nasty grass and has a 6 or 7 footer to avoid double bogey.

Horschel hits it close enough for birdie on nine, could be in a tie for the lead in 5 or 10 minutes.

Next up is the famous Postage Stamp, the 8th par 3. Brown hits into the bunker to give the advantage to Lowry. He grits his teeth he doesn’t like it and he is right beside Brown in the bunker. Oof, tough shots coming up.

Brown is in the middle of the bunker and is aiming away from the flag. He aims for the back of the green, with the moisture and spin he keeps it on the green. Lowry has a harder shot coming up. He gets his hand on the ball due to it being marked from being so close to Brown’s.

Lowry misses the birdie chance! Big opportunity missed, Brown holes his and now it’s only a one-stroke lead!

Horschel hits to the middle of the green on 8 but a little short, long putt coming up. Rose looked right at the flag but spins back a bit too much but good birdie chance.

Brown finds a brilliant angle from beside the 8th green and wedges it to a few feet! Lowry from 90 yards hits a great shot too. Above the hole, inside 10 feet.

Birdie for Schauffele at 10, he’s -4 for the day and in fine form at -5 for the tournament as he holes from a good distance for birdie.

Good shot by Scheffler at the Postage Stamp, sets up birdie as Burns posts 65, great round by the American.

Wow, Brown lands on the eighth green, goes way right on the seventh tee, Burmester and Scheffler quite perplexed. Scheffler lips out his putt.

Lowry hits yet another fairway though, another squeezy cut that Rory said was going well for him. Every fairway and green so far by my count.

Meanwhile, another birdie for Horschel! That’s two in a row and up to -5.

Brown’s drive on the 7th was wild pic.twitter.com/hgtazOq2lg — David Gorman (@DavidGorman20) July 20, 2024

So close! Lowry for birdie at 6 looked straight in but again it just stops in the jaws of the hole. Brown makes his birdie! Lowry’s lead back to two strokes.

Daniel Brown moves to within two shots of Shane Lowry 👀 pic.twitter.com/7oRv5jew4C — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 20, 2024

Billy Horschel who went from skipping the rain gear for the first few holes, now sporting a jacket and a backwards cap and makes a cool approach to a couple of feet for birdie on 6 to get to -4.

Shane Lowry lays up at the par 5 to wedge distance. His approach is nicely played, over the pin, again an outside birdie chance. Brown from 86 yards is better though, brilliant shot to a few feet.

Another fairway made by Lowry on the par 5 6th, Brown rips his drive well past him though. Up ahead Rose hits a wedge to 10 feet up the hill. Henley drops a shot on the 16th to drop to -3.

Brilliant shot by Schauffele at the Postage Stamp! He nearly makes a hole-in-one, inches away for birdie to get to -4. Brown makes an aggressive putt at 5 and nearly moves within two.

Lowry so close! Great putt again but just a few inches short, maybe the moisture keeping that up. But another safe par.

Rose bogeys the fourth, he’s four behind Lowry now and he fails to get up and down.

Another great shot by Lowry at the 5th, hasn’t missed a shot yet. 212-yard iron to the back of the green. Brown on the green too.

Lowry’s chip at 4 is overhit, skids and doesn’t get the spin, 10 feet above the hole. Brown could drop a shot as the rain really comes down, he went into a pot bunker off the tee and has a similar length for par.

Birdie for Lowry! He makes the putt, sloping downhill and he fist pumps his first birdie of the day. Brown also makes his par.

Shane Lowry extends his lead to three. pic.twitter.com/uYbThhuaDP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2024

Justin Rose hits over the green at the 5th. Thriston Lawrence has a chance to post a score and get out of the rain, he’s 3 under and on the green at the 18th.

Another perfect drive from Lowry, right down the middle. Driving in complete control so far apart from the first hole. His second shot is good too, from 290 yards at the par 5. It comes up just short of the green, but good chance for birdie there should the chip follow the quality of the first two shots.

Great shot by Rose from the greenside rough at the fourth after not the best wood approach. Chance for birdie at the par 5 which he converts.

Brown hits the middle of the green from the rough on 3, nice shot. He then pours in the putt for birdie! Back to within two of Lowry. 36 feet for Lowry at the third, just short this time but safe lag and makes his par.

A bad miss for birdie by Scheffler on the par 5 4th, he’ll stay at -3.

Another fairway found by Lowry, composed start so far. Henley hits a great shot at 12 to gimme distance and gets to -4! Great round from him today and he’s up to tied second.

Pádraig Harrington is now +2 for the tournament after 13 holes.

Brown hits his second shot from the rough to the back of the green. 158 yards for Lowry from the middle of the fairway. Nicely played, to 25 feet or so. He goes for the putt, misses and a few feet past the hole. Brown lags up for par. Earlier today, Si Woo Kim got the longest hole-in-one in Open history:

An ace on the 17th for Si Woo Kim. pic.twitter.com/tPg2PKTm1x — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2024

Scheffler rolls in the birdie putt on three to go to -3, only one off second now. Lowry hits iron off the second, straight down the fairway. Brown hits it in the rough with an iron.

Spectators shelter from the rain during day three of The Open at Royal Troon. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Lowry with a long birdie putt at the first shaves past it on the left and leaves himself a bit coming back, four feet or so. Brown chips it beyond the hole, further left for par and he misses. Lowry leads by three as he fires in the par putt.

Better shot into the green by Rose at the second, middle of the green but leaves putt short. Scheffler has his full grey rain gear now, it’s fairly lashing down and he gets the spin at the third to set up birdie chance to go to -3.

Good shot by Lowry, he manages to make the green from the pot bunker with a wedge and hits it into the middle of the green. Safe. Playing partner Brown got unlucky and his ball was just above the bunker with no easy stance. He hits it over the green at the first.

Justin Rose bogeys the first after a poor approach and failed to get up and down from the bunker.

Scheffler parred the first hole and is middle of the green for the second. PGA Champion Schauffele makes a move and birdies the third to go with the second to get to three under.

On the tee from Ireland, Shane Lowry, the announcer says to big applause. It’s a poor opening tee shot by Lowry, who pulls his iron into a bunker.

One player who will be cheering on Shane Lowry is Rory McIlroy, who disappointingly missed the cut yesterday. Pádraig Harrington is going well today, -2 for the day and +1 for the tournament, tied 20th after 10 holes. Tom McKibbin is +10 and Darren Clarke is +11.

Shane Lowry walks to the tee, coach Neil Manchip with last words of encouragement.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third round of the Open Championship from Royal Troon. Shane Lowry led by two shots overnight after rounds of 66 and 69 on Thursday and Friday. He got the better of the weather, no doubt, but he has been striking his ball beautifully and of course brought back memories of how he crafted his way around Portrush in 2019 in the wind and the rain.

It is not quite as windy as Friday, and there are a few of the players out earlier making hay. Still Lowry is well in control of the tournament if he can keep up his form from the previous two days. His playing partner Daniel Brown has been the surprise package so far, the Englishman with no form to speak of before the tournament, while veteran Justin Rose knows his way around a links course. Further back, world number one Scottie Scheffler will be a dangerman with six victories this year and a Masters win, he will be looking to add to his collection.

Lowry tees off at 3.45pm.

Leaderboard:

-7 Shane Lowry

-5 Daniel Brown, Justin Rose

-3 Thriston Lawrence (13)

-2 Scottie Scheffler (1), Dean Burmester (1), Russell Henley (9), Xander Schauffele (2), Billy Horschel