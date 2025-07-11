‘It’s a player-led team in America’: Rory McIlroy weighs in on US Ryder Cup captaincy debate

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 11th hole on day two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Rory McIlroy believes the increasing likelihood of Keegan Bradley playing for and captaining the United States in this year’s Ryder Cup epitomises a difference in approach between the competing teams. Bradley’s recent win on the PGA Tour means he is poised to take on a dual role as the US tries to regain the cup from Europe at Bethpage in September. Advantage Europe?

A year ago at the Scottish Open, McIlroy insisted the concept of a playing captain was a seriously flawed one. After posting a 65 on Friday to fire himself into contention at the tournament’s 2025 edition, McIlroy addressed the same issue with a laugh. “Hopefully it is impossible,” he said of a playing captain.

McIlroy was more serious when in praise of Bradley. “Keegan has played great, he’s had a great year. I’m not in those conversations and, from an outside perspective, it’s going to be interesting to see what the US team does with that.

“I definitely think the US team is better with Keegan playing than not playing. He’s one of the best 12 American players right now. It’s going to be an interesting couple of months to see how that all shakes out.”

McIlroy’s broader assessment of the scenario was more striking. In Europe, Luke Donald is heavily empowered as the captain. “It’s a different perspective, absolutely,” McIlroy said. “It really feels like it’s a player-led team in America. We have our input as players on the European team, but we do have that one figurehead in Luke. I think that’s important.

“Even going back to Rome, when the Americans got off to a pretty rough start, because Zach [Johnson] gave the team so much ownership they had no one to look to. They were looking at each other instead of having a focal point: ‘Tell us what to do.’ That is something Europe has done very, very well. But also the players have allowed the captain to be a captain as well.”

McIlroy’s five-under-par round and minus-seven total at the Renaissance Club means he is four adrift of Chris Gotterup, who carded a stunning 61. Matt Fitzpatrick’s 63 moved him to eight under.

“I am excited for the weekend right in the thick of things, in contention going into the last two days,” McIlroy said. “You know that’s where, if there is anything you need to work on in your game, it’s going to show when you’re under that sort of pressure trying to win . I’m looking forward to that.”

Golf’s official world-ranking body has confirmed LIV has resubmitted a bid to be included in the system. Players on the LIV Tour have been unable to earn ranking points since its inception in 2022.

“LIV’s application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR’s criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency,” said Trevor Immelman, the chair of the rankings board. - Guardian