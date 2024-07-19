Shane Lowry leads Open as he refuses to be deterred by windy Troon

Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts to a near birdie on the 17th during day two of The Open. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Shane Lowry’s quest for a second Claret Jug remained very much on course, as he followed up an opening 66 with a 69 that showcased his resilient for a midway total of seven-under-par 135 that moved him into the clubhouse lead in this 152nd Open Championship at a windswept Royal Troon links hard by the Firth of Clyde.

As southerly winds whipped the dunelands, a double-bogey six on the notoriously difficult par 4 11th – known as Railway, with the tracks running down the right hand side – threatened to derail Lowry, the 2019 champion, but he stubbornly and brilliantly stuck to his task and finished with a 20-footer for a birdie on the 18th which had him raising a clenched fist to the skies.

Lowry compiled five birdies, jumping out of the stalls on the first and claiming further birdies on the eighth, the famed Postage Stamp, and also on the par 5 16th, where he had an eagle look, and the 18th.

The manner of his recovery from that double-bogey six on the 11th, where he was disturbed by a photographer as he played his second shot which then flew left into gorse bushes, was hugely impressive. He regained his composure, splitting fairway after fairway thereafter, and the reward for Lowry’s composed response was delivered with two birdies in his closing three holes. Indeed, he almost made it a hat-trick as his attempt on the par 3 17th lipped the cup.

Lowry’s 36-holes total of 135 left him five shots clear of those he joined in the clubhouse, with American Billy Horschel making the most of an early morning start before the winds grew ever stronger for a 68 for 140. Horschel was joined on that mark by South African Dean Burmester, who signed for a second round 69.

More to follow ...