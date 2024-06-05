Collin Morikawa looking to cap return to form with Memorial success

It took a special request to Jack Nicklaus to move the date of the Memorial Tournament, shifting it to the week before the US Open – which takes place at Pinehurst next week – in what could prove to be a one-off.

And, for what is now one of the PGA Tour’s pumped-up signature tournaments, with a $20 million purse and a barrowful of FedEx Cup points, the lure of those greenbacks and also of being hosted by the Golden Bear himself has ensured a stellar field, which includes three Irish players – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Séamus Power – all looking to continue good recent form.

McIlroy hast yet to win at Memorial (this is his 13th time to play at Jack’s Place) at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Lowry’s best finish was sixth in 2021, while Power – who came through US Open qualifying on Monday to punch his ticket to Pinehurst – has yet to get to grips with the course, missing the cut in 2022 and finishing 41st last year.

With world number one Scottie Scheffler and newly crowned US PGA champion Xander Schauffele bringing strong form into the tournament, another player – also with one eye towards the US Open – has arrived into the event eager to pick up a first win of the season.

READ MORE

Collin Morikawa’s return to form – three top-10s in his last four outings, including a fourth-place finish behind Schauffele at Valhalla – has been highlighted by a sharpness around the greens that has put him into contention each week without actually getting to lift the silverware.

Indeed, Morikawa has already notched up a win on the Muirfield Village course. But it wasn’t in the Memorial. Rather, his success came in the Covid-hit year that saw it play host to the Workday Charity tournament – with no crowds – where he beat Justin Thomas in a playoff.

If he were to win in the Memorial, Nicklaus – as he does for whoever winner emerges – would be by the 18th green on Sunday: “It would be so special [to win]. Look, what Jack has done for this game, what his voice does, what he represents, it’s a lot. You can’t replace history, you can’t replace someone like that, so to have that chance hopefully come Sunday, it would mean the world.”

And the American – a two-time Major champion – is hoping the tough examination at Muirfield Village will be perfect preparation for next week. But with the intent on also winning this one, using his final practice round to kick into focus.

“What I’m doing out there now is just I’m kind of attacking every shot as if, you know, it were a competition with my caddie or something like that, and you’re trying to make an up-and-down. You’re not trying to perfect hitting it exactly here and trying to have it run out exactly five yards. You can do it many ways, it’s not always going to come out perfect, but you just are committing to that shot.

“This week’s going to test it. The rough’s very, very long and you’re going to have a lot of different lies. Depending where you hit it some will be short-sided and some you’re going to have a terrible lie and you’re going to have to run it out 20 yards, so nothing is going to be easy this week.”

Viktor Hovland, the defending champion, showed a welcome return to form in the USPGA, finishing third for his first top-10 of the season.

“This golf course doesn’t care about your memories or good vibes. It’s going to punish you and bring you down if you miss it on the wrong sides,” said the Norwegian. “I think it’s one of the hardest courses we play all year, so you definitely have to bring your A game, whether you’re defending champion or not.”

Viktor Hovland of Norway with Jack Nicklaus during the trophy ceremony after his win in the Memorial Tournament last year. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Lowdown

Purse: €18.4 million (€3.7 million to the winner)

Where: Dublin, Ohio

The course: Muirfield Village – 7,569 yards, par 72 – is affectionately known as “Jack’s Place” having been created by the legendary Jack Nicklaus (who is the owner and co-designer of the course with Desmond Muirhead) who was inspired to use the name of the links where he won the first of three career Claret Jugs in Muirfield, Scotland. The Golden Bear is also the tournament host. There is one change to the course design since last year after Nicklaus redesigned the par-3 16th after only 21 birdies were made there in last year’s tournament. Nicklaus moved the tee box 30 yards to the players’ right, taking the pond more out of play, while the bunker to the front of the green has been removed and replaced with a run-off slope.

The field: As one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, with a limited field and no cut, there is no shortage of X-factor with recently crowned US PGA champion Xander Schauffele returning for the first time since his Wannamaker Trophy win. World number one Scottie Scheffler also plays, along with world number three Rory McIlroy. Viktor Hovland is the defending champion.

Quote-Unquote: “I always dreamed of coming here and playing in this tournament and it’s a dream come true just to be here in the field. It would mean a lot to me to be able to shake his hand and win this golf tournament with all the history here and what Mr Nicklaus has meant to the game” – Scottie Scheffler on hoping for that champion’s handshake come Sunday.

Irish in the field: Shane Lowry is paired with Matt Fitzpatrick (tee time 1.55pm Irish time), Séamus Power is paired with Corey Conners (tee time 5.45pm Irish time), while Rory McIlroy is paired with Justin Thomas (6.20pm Irish time).

Betting: Scheffler – 2-8-1-1-2-1-1 on his last seven tour outings – is the obligatory pre-tournament favourite with odds of 7-2 and Rory McIlroy rated a 15-2 shot. Defending champion Hovland, third in the PGA, returns in good form and with a 16-1 price. Patrick Cantlay is a course specialist and looks decently priced at 25-1, while Matt Fitzpatrick is worth an each-way look at 55s.

On TV: Sky Sports Golf (from 5pm).