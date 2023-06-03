Tom McKibbin moves into six-way share of the lead at Porsche European Open

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the sixth hole during the third round of the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin will start the final round of the Porsche European Open in Hamburg in a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard as he bids for a breakthrough win on the DP World Tour.

The 20-year-old from Holywood Golf Club carded a one-under 72 to get to six under to join a group that includes England’s Jordan Smith, a previous winner of the tournament. Alexander Bjork, David Law, John Axelsen and Julien Guerrier are also on the same mark on a packed leaderboard.

Challenge Tour graduate McKibbin is looking forward to the final-round battle.

“I’m excited,” said McKibbin. “Looking forward to going out there and playing golf. I’ll just take it one hole at a time and see where that leaves us at the end of the day.

“[Winning] would mean the world to me. I’ll just try not to think about that, go out and play my own game and see where that leaves me at the end of tomorrow.”

Smith, who secured the first of his two DP World Tour titles with a playoff victory over Alex Levy at Green Eagle Golf Courses in 2017, also shot a one-under 72.

Scot Law closed his Saturday 72 with back-to-back birdies to grab a share of the lead, while McKibbin followed up a roller-coaster front nine with eight pars before finishing his round with a birdie.

Guerrier began the day six shots off the lead but stormed into contention after recovering from a bogey on the sixth with five birdies over the next six holes.

The Frenchman dropped another shot on the 13th but closed his round with gains at the 15th, 16th and 18th to shoot a 67 and put himself in a strong position as he searches for his first DP World Tour title on Sunday.

Swede Bjork produced a birdie-eagle finish, while Dane Axelsen fired four birdies in his final six holes.

Smith said: “I’m happy with how I hung in there and kept things going. Made a few birdies coming in, which is nice.

“I’ve been enjoying my week so far, I haven’t got on my back too much. So more of the same tomorrow.

“Everyone will say [winning] would mean everything, but it would mean everything. It would be nice to win in front of my wife and it would be great to get that third win under my belt.”