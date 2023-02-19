Jon Rahm moves closer to world number one spot with commanding lead at Riviera

Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the 15th tee during the third round of the The Genesis Invitational. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty

Jon Rahm is on the verge of regaining world number one status after a third-round 65 put him in the lead at the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm picked up six birdies without a dropped shot to sit three shots clear at 15 under headed into Sunday’s final round in California.

A win at The Riviera Country Club would see the Spaniard eclipse Scottie Scheffler for the world number one ranking.

The American overtook Rory McIlroy for the top spot with victory at the WM Phoenix Open last week.

McIlroy fell out of contention on Saturday with a two-over 73. He’s on four under, the same score as Shane Lowry, who shot at 71 on Saturday. Séamus Power is the best of the Irish and a shot further ahead after a 67 that featured eight birdies and a triple bogey.

Chasing Rahm is the overnight leader Max Homa, who was left to rue two late bogeys en route to carding a two-under 69.

The American duo of Keith Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay could also still threaten, opening their final rounds four and five shots back respectively.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his best round of the tournament, carding a four-under 67 to secure a spot on Sunday.

Thailand Classic

Thorbjorn Olesen stretched away from the field to claim his seventh DP World Tour title by four shots at the Thailand Classic in Bangkok.

Olesen took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdies at the first, second and sixth sealed a fine display of front-running.

What a feeling! So happy to get the W at the #ThailandClassic 🏆



Thanks to my family, team, sponsors and fans for the continued support. It means so much.



And to everyone involved this week at the Thailand Classic, thank you for a great tournament.



Let’s keep it going! 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/fMcqwXfi3j — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) February 19, 2023

The 33-year-old cruised home with a bogey-free 66 putting him 24-under for the tournament, well clear of Germany’s Yannik Paul who finished on 20-under after a final round 68.

Joost Luiten and Alexander Knappe shared third place a further two shots back, while Olesen’s fellow Dane Oliver Hundeboll made a hole-in-one at the par-three 13th.

Gary Hurley was the only Irish player to make the cut, finishing well back in tied 66th place.

Olesen said he hoped his win would help him maintain his momentum towards a potential Ryder Cup berth this year, having previously had a taste of the tournament in 2018.

“It’s always a goal, when you’ve tried it once you want to go back,” said Olesen.

“I know I was a long way behind, but this is a really good start to the year. It’s time to keep going and see if we can get in that team.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the top 100 in the world, it feels good. I don’t feel like I’m far away with two victories in nine months. I feel like the way I played today under pressure is something that gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”

On the Ladies European Tour, Lydia Ko won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International by one stroke ahead of India’s Aditi Ashok. Ko shot a 66 on Sunday for 21-under-par total. Lexi Thompson was among those a short further back in a tied for third. Leona Maguire finished with a disappointing 74 for a finish of tied 40th.