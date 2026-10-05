Ireland v Kazakhstan World Cup playoff: Team news, kick-off time, where to watch

Ireland travel to Astana to play Kazakhstan in the first leg of the first-round World Cup qualifying playoffs. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

When is it on?

Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland side will play Kazakhstan in the first leg of their Women’s World Cup qualifying first-round playoff on Friday.

The game at the Astana Arena, in the Kazak capital Astana, will kick-off at the unusual time of 12pm on Friday.

The second leg will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch both games on RTÉ2.

Have we any team news for the first leg?

Ireland are missing a few key players for the game in Astana. Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva are suspended, while Denise O’Sullivan is nursing a knee injury she picked up with her club, but all three should be available for the second leg in Cork.

Meanwhile, Tara O’Hanlon (hamstring) and Saoirse Noonan (ankle) have been ruled out for both fixtures due to injury.

Crystal Palace midfielder Shanade Hopcroft is the surprise inclusion, qualifying through her Sligo grandmother. Heather Payne returns to the squad for the first time in a year after spell hampered by injury.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Southampton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic).

Defenders: Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Heather Payne (Leicester City), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (Gotham FC), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Watford), Jamie Finn (Burnley), Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United), Tyler Toland (Burnley), Jess Ziu (Leicester City), Shanade Hopcroft (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (HB Køge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Brighton), Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United).

Are there any tickets still available for the second leg?

Yes. Tickets are still available for the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, selling for a very reasonable €30.

What’s at stake?

The winner of these first-round playoffs over the two legs proceeds to the second (and final) round, where a stiffer challenge awaits in the form of Belgium or Poland.

Of the eight second-round playoff winners, seven will qualify for the World Cup, while the eighth (based on league phase rankings) has another shot at qualification through the inter-confederation playoffs.

What are Ireland’s chances?

Ireland are 21st in the world rankings and currently play in Nations League A, while Kazakhstan are ranked 98th and compete in the third-tier League C.

Looking further down the line, Ireland beat Poland twice (at home and away) earlier this year, and in last year’s Nations League beat Belgium 4-2 in the first-leg relegation/promotion playoff in Dublin before losing 2-1 in the return leg four days later. So, in short, they’re both opponents Ireland are capable of beating.

But first, they must do the job in Kazakhstan on Friday if they’re to stay on track for a place at next year’s World Cup in Brazil.