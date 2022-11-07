Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy during a practice round prior to the British Open at St Andrews last July. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy will team up with Tiger Woods to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match on December 10th.

The seventh version of the exhibition challenge will take place at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida as Woods returns to the event he helped launch.

Woods is still recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash but will partner McIlroy, who will debut in The Match.

Spieth and Thomas are long-time friends and will also be taking part for the first time.

Phil Mickelson beat Woods in the inaugural event in 2018, with the last event taking place on June 1st when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were victorious against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a clash of American football quarterbacks.