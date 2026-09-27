Matt Fitzpatrick seals Open de France win for fourth title of year

Matt Fitzpatrick of England poses with the trophy following victory at the Open de France at Le Golf National. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty

Matt Fitzpatrick claimed Open de France glory with a final round of 70 to win by three shots at Le Golf National.

The 32-year-old from Sheffield put himself in pole position on Saturday by matching Seve Ballesteros’ 1985 record for the lowest 54-hole score at continental Europe’s oldest tournament, reaching 19 under ahead of Sunday’s final round.

With a five-shot advantage over home favourite Tom Vaillant, a solid front nine put world number four Fitzpatrick within touching distance of a first DP World Tour title of the season – and an 11th overall – despite a flurry of birdies for Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra.

Any chance of a dramatic finale quickly disappeared with a birdie at the 13th for Fitzpatrick and, even though another on 15th was followed by a bogey to close, the 2022 US Open champion was able to toast a special victory in Paris.

Spain’s Angel Hidalgo ended up as Fitzpatrick’s nearest challenger after carding 67 to finish on 17 under, with Vaillant one of four players tied for third on 15 under alongside Lopez-Chacarra.

This was Fitzpatrick’s fourth tournament victory of 2026, having triumphed on the PGA Tour at the Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

On the Ladies European Tour, Sara Byrne was best of the Irish in tied-23rd in the Ladies Italian Open, 10 shots behind winner Casandra Alexander.