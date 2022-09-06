Different Strokes: Clarke presents Senior British Open trophy to Royal Portrush

Darren Clarke hugs his caddie Jamie Lane after his victory in the the Senior British Open at The King's Course, Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland. Photograph: Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Home is where the heart is and Darren Clarke – who nowadays spends most of time domiciled in the idyllic Abaco islands in the Bahamas – has remembered his golfing roots by returning home to present his Senior British Open trophy for display at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Clarke also handed over his winner’s medal from Gleneagles as well as a special commemorative medal which the R&A awarded to past Open champions to mark the 150th anniversary of the championship which was staged at the Old Course in St Andrews in July.

Only four players – Clarke, Tom Watson, Gary Player and Bob Charles – have completed the Open-Seniors double and the trophy now sits in a cabinet in the clubhouse entrance hall beside the Claret Jug (which he won in 2012) and all his winning medals, next to the one which Fred Daly won at Hoylake in 1947.

Clarke said: “Bringing the Senior Open trophy and medal back to Royal Portrush and for them to be there alongside the Claret Jug is very important to me, it’s been a happy and emotional day.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Royal Portrush and everyone there for everything they have done to help me throughout my career so it’s the natural and only place for them to be as far as I’m concerned.”

Following on from his visit back home, Clarke resumes tournament duty on the Champions Tour in the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis this week where Pádraig Harrington is also returning to action.

Tiger’s old putter goes under the hammer

Earlier this year a set of irons purportedly used by Woods during his `Tiger Slam’ accomplishment sold for more than $5 million. Photograph: Steve Grayson/Getty Images

The star appeal of Tiger Woods is second to none . . . when it comes to items going under the auctioneer’s hammer!

Earlier this year a set of irons purportedly used by Woods during his `Tiger Slam’ accomplishment sold for more than $5 million.

And, now, a Scotty Cameron putter is expected to break through the six-figure mark even though it was only a back-up flat stick for Woods around 2005. The putter – with bidding open on Golden Age Auctions – was previously auctioned at a fundraiser for the Tiger Woods Learning Center Block Party in California.

Oh, another thing, the putter is autographed on the club face by Woods. Bidding closes on Sunday, September 18th.

Word of Mouth

“Absolutely, if not more, especially with that cheque that you get. You can feel it. Your butthole puckers up a little bit coming down the last few holes” – Dustin Johnson responding to a query wondering if his competitive juices had flowed as much as ever, in winning the LIV Invitational in a playoff.

By the Numbers – 4

Changed times, indeed. Only four Irish players – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Jonny Caldwell – are in the field for this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

On this day: September 6th, 1998

Sven Struver in action during the 1998 Italian Open at the Castelconturbia Golf Club in Milan, Italy. Photograph: Tim Matthews/Allsport

Sven Struver claimed his third career win on the European Tour – and the biggest of his career – when he won the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland, performing the role of lead man with dramatic effect in beating Patrik Sjoland in a play-off.

The 31-year-old German overcame a four stroke 54-hole deficit to catch and ultimately overcome the Swede with Struver finding particular favour with the 18th hole, which he birdied twice in a matter of minutes, firstly in signing for a closing round 66 for a 21-under-par total of 263 and then at the first hole of sudden-death.

Victory gave Struver, who had two eagle twos through the tournament, a payday equivalent to €186,662; but it was a man who failed to get into the playoff who left with real regrets.

Darren Clarke, who’d suffered a double bogey on the short third hole which he described as “really stupid”, closed with a 67 to finish two strokes adrift but was left to wonder afterwards. “I want to win. It’s the same old story every weekend talking about second and third, so near but so far on a Sunday.”

In the Bag

Gaby Lopez - LPGA Dana Open

Driver – Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)

Hybrid – Titleist TSi3 (19 degrees)

Irons – Titleist T200 (4), Titleist T100 (5-PW)

Wedges – Titleist Vokey SM9 (50, 54 and 60 degrees)

Putter – TaylorMade Spider Tour

Ball – Titleist Pro V1x

Twitter Twaddle

There’s something about Toledo in September Rallied after a rough start to manage a top10 to get the US swing started again, looking forward to another week in Ohio – Leona Maguire, star of the show in last year’s Solheim Cup win in Toleda, after securing a top-10 in the Dana Open on her return to the region. Maguire, who remains 13th in the LPGA Tour order of merit, is playing in this week’s Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club.

Thanks to the boys @CallawayGolfEU who have spent a lot of time tinkering with my equipment this past month. New driver & putter in the bag did the trick – Oliver Wilson after his win in the Made in HimmerLand tournament, his second career win on the European Tour.

Sad to hear of the passing of Herb Kohler. A gracious host of the 2020 @rydercup at one of his life’s great accomplishments, Whistling Straits. Just a lovely man who left his mark on life and the game of golf. RIP – Pádraig Harrington, Europe’s captain at Whistling Straits, commiserating on Herb Kohler’s death over the weekend.

Know the Rules

Q In strokeplay, Player A makes a stroke at their ball whilst standing on a putting green of another hole. What is the ruling?

A Rule 13f determines that in such a situation free relief must be taken if a “wrong green physically interfere’s with the player’s area of intended stance or area of intended swing.” In not taking such relief, Player A is in breach of Rule 13 and receives a two stroke penalty.