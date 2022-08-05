Women’s Open Diary: Meadow left ‘mad’ and ‘annoyed’ over slow play in her group

Stephanie Meadow wasn’t naming names or pointing fingers at anyone in specific, it’s not her way to actually call who exactly was the slow coach in their group … but there was no hiding her frustration after they were put on the clock for slow play for the majority of their second round, which ended with the Northern Irishwoman – who followed an opening 76 with a 72 for 148 – missing the cut.

“We were on the clock for 11 holes. It is draining and I just tire of people playing slow. I am sorry I am mad. I am annoyed about it. It gets in your head but overall it is my responsibility to not let it do that. Eleven holes and no one gets any shot penalised or fined is kind of ridiculous,” said Meadow, who was in a group with Americans Mo Martin and Sarah Schmelzel.

If there was a positive for Meadow? Well, that would be that her next event, the ISPS Handa World Invitational is on home ground at Galgorm Castle. “I fought really hard, I did my best. I take it as a positive I guess that I get two days off before a home week!”

Don’t mention the ‘p’ word

With a late finish – projected to be 8pm due to American television demands – for the final round, there will be fingers crossed and plenty of prayers that the ‘p’ word won’t come into play.

As in playoff!

There have been just three playoffs in the championship’s history, although the first of them – back in 1977 at Lindrick – didn’t actually involve a single shot being hit as the winner, Vivien Saunders, was deemed champion on the basis of a better final round, a 76 to Mary Everard’s 79.

On two other occasions, sudden death was required: Corinne Dibnah won with a birdie at the second extra hole to defeat Sally Little at Lindrick, while Helen Alfredsson won at the fourth extra hole of a playoff with Jane Hill at Woburn in 1990.

Rose Zhang of United States plays her tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Zhang bags Smyth Salver as she lives up to billing

Apart from the financial rewards – with the champion golfer earning a pay-day of over €1 million – there are other physical prizes on offer to the professional and leading amateur.

Who the professional will be, we’ll have to wait to see who lifts the trophy and gold medal.

What we know is that teenage American Rose Zhang will receive the Smyth Salver and medal as leading amateur, after the Stanford University student was the only one of seven amateurs in the field to survive the cut.

Zhang – number one in the world amateur rankings – has already signed image and likeness rights with Adidas in a multiyear deal before her inevitable journey into the professional ranks.

Future stars get to meet their heroes

The buzz word in golf these past few years – of growing the game – was on show during the second round, when a number of Ireland players who had competed in the Home International Boys’ and Girls’ Championship earlier in the week (where they finished runners-up to England) got to attend the Women’s Open.

Among those to get to meet Leona Maguire after her second round were Katie Poots, Olivia Costello and Róisín Scanlon, all suitably kitted out in their Golf Ireland attire.

Quote of the Day

“I hit a little white golf ball around a field. That’s always been my mindset and, whatever comes with it, I’m going to embrace it” – Minjee Lee keeps a simple philosophy in going about her job.

Number of the Day: 10

Ouch! That’s how Laura Davies finished up her interest in the championship, recording a sextuple-bogey on the par-four 18th hole. Davies finished with an 81 for a total of 156, in 140th place in the field of 144.