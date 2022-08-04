Women’s Open: Leona Maguire makes solid start as Hinako Shibuno leads at Muirfield

There are enough flagpoles around Muirfield to test a mathematician’s brainpower. All over, from those flying the national flags of all competitors lining the back of the range to those around the clubhouse and, most importantly of all, to the 18 stuck into the greens; and all fluttered with fury for much of an opening round of the AIG Women’s Open that provided perfect, testing links conditions for those eyeing the grand prize.

And while Japan’s Hinako Shibuno rediscovered form that of late had gone absent-without-leave in a miserable run of missed cuts in moving to the top of the leader board with an opening round of 65, six-under-par, a shot clear of Jessica Korda, there were those who eyed the bigger picture of ensuring that no damage was done and that this championship in such windy conditions is akin to a marathon rather than a sprint.

Leona Maguire was one of them. A first round of level par 71 — three birdies, three bogeys — brought the world ranked number 22 into a position inside the top-30 to take things step by step.

“I didn’t let my ball get too controlled by the wind; level par in those conditions, I am pretty happy. It is going to be a long week, nobody is going to win it today. You are just going to have that acceptance, you are going to have those bounces this week and just have the patience to hit your targets,” said the 27-year-old Co Cavan player.

Such an air of acceptance and of a job solidly done from Maguire was understandable, given that the crosswinds on the intricately looped links caused an element of misery for some. One of them was world number one Jin Young Ko who struggled to an opening round 76, while Lexi Thompson managed only a round one stroke better in signing for a 75. Both are among those fighting for survival for the 36-hole cut.

AIG Women's Open - Day One Detailed view of the yardage book of Leona Maguire at Muirfield. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty

Maguire had skipped last week’s Scottish Open and instead chose to prepare for this fifth and final Major of the year on some home terrain, including rounds at the two Portmarnocks — Old and Links — in her work. And, from the off, that groundwork reaped rewards in what would be a round of patience in plotting a way around.

Where the men had started each day at the Open in St Andrews a fortnight ago with more often than not an iron off the tee and a flick of a wedge, Maguire’s start saw her hit driver into the wind and a 5-wood approach. That approach shot actually finished six feet from the pin and she rolled in her opening birdie of the day to be up-and-running.

“Woods have always been a strong part of my game and you need to rely on them a little bit here on those holes into the wind, you just have to take your chances where you get them. You are not quite sure what holes those chances are going to be on. I was here on Sunday night and I hit driver-wedge to the first. You have to have patience and that acceptance around here and take your chances when you get them. I think it was a pretty steady round,” observed Maguire.

Indeed, as indication of the demands on pace putting in the conditions, two of Maguire’s bogeys came from three-putts but then there were other putts for birdies that grazed and even hit the hole without dropping.

Leona Maguire of Ireland putts on the second green at Muirfield. Photograph: Octavio Passos/Getty

Having made the cut in all four Majors this year, with a best finish of eighth in the US Open, Maguire said: “You always want to do as well as you can in any of the Majors. I haven’t played a lot of links golf in the last couple of years but it is always nice to come back and play. Links golf makes you think a little bit more. You just can’t stand up and hit it, you have to be a little bit more creative, so I quite like that. I like the challenge and I think that’s going to be half the battle this week, is that mental attitude of being willing to be for that fight.”

For Stephanie Meadow, the other Irish player in the field, it proved to be a frustrating day with what she described as a “hooky” driver coming into play far too often for her liking. Meadow failed to manage a single birdie and ended with a bogey on the 18th, her fifth of the round, for a 76 and headed to the driving range in the aim of finding a fix to perhaps salvage matters in the second round.

“I do play quite a decent draw with my driver normally, I think it is just out here it’s got a little out of control. A 10 yard draw out here could be 40, so I am going to go hit some cuts on the range.

“I just got a little hooky with the driver and we had a lot of right-to-left winds on the back nine, that hurt me a lot ... if I can get out (in the second round) and post a solid number and see what happens. It is hard, it is links golf and that’s how it is,” said Meadow of battling to survive the cut, adding: “You always want to play good, especially here at such an iconic venue as well.”