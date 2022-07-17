The Open: Rory McIlroy with Major in sights as he leads by two shots heading into the back nine

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 3rd hole during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course. Photograph: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy leads three-way group by two shots heading into the back nine of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews at 17-under-par.

Cameron Young, Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland are on 15-under-par.

McIlroy’s sole birdie of the front nine was on the par 5 fifth hole, where a fine iron shot made the green in two, where he two-putted for birdie. Hovland fell back on the 4th hole when he three-putted from 80 feet.

McIlroy hit all nine greens on the front nine, one under regulation, as he looked in control of his game.

McIlroy is aiming to become Champion Golfer of the Year for the second time and win his fifth Major title.