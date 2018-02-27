Teenager Rory O’Connor adding to Wexford’s hurling renaissance

It’s been a while since any Wexford hurling manager has needed to manage expectations before playing Kilkenny. In recent years it was all about hoping for the best while fearing for the worst.

Only now, having beaten Kilkenny in their last three competitive games, Davy Fitzgerald can afford a little smile when saying he doesn’t “really care” about the result. Sunday’s game in Nowlan Park, the last regular round of the Allianz Hurling League, is on paper one Kilkenny need to win, and Wexford can afford to lose.

In reality it’s another chance for Fitzgerald’s team to prove they’ve nothing to fear from Kilkenny anymore. Or for players like 19-year-old Rory O’Connor to prove they never did.

It’s just under a year since Wexford beat Kilkenny in the 2017 quarter-final, their first league victory over the neighbours in Nowlan Park since 1957. Wexford followed that up with their Leinster semi-final win last June, their first championship victory over Kilkenny since 2004, thanks back then to sport’s most lethal weapon – the late, late match-winning goal, scored by Michael Jacob.

Then in January, back in Nowlan Park and despite trailing Kilkenny by eight points early on, Wexford made it three victories on the trot – winning on frees, having been level after extra-time. Even if the league will only ever be the league a fourth successive win would be telling.

“Kilkenny, the next day, I don’t really mind,” says Fitzgerald, his main point being Wexford are already assured of their place in the quarter-finals, while Brian Cody’s team need to win be sure of theirs (although they look safe from the relegation play-off).

“For us, we’ll take it as it comes, but I don’t really care, once we’re there in the quarter-finals. We probably won’t be full throttle this Sunday, but I keep saying this is massive for our progression, staying in Division 1A.”

Sunday’s victory over his former Clare team also ended the only unbeaten run in Division 1A, and Wexford now sit on top of the table, on points difference, their only defeat coming the previous Saturday night against Tipperary in Semple Stadium.

Fitzgerald decided in advance of Sunday’s game to short for points, rather press for goals: tactically it looked to be going astray when they shot 11 wides in the first half, only for the introduction of Rory O’Connor at half-time, for the injured Lee Chin, to show Wexford the way. Still only 19, and not long back from a four-month lay-off due to a knee injury, O’Connor hit three brilliant points from play, plus a 65 – effectively becoming the match-winner in the process.

Four months

Despite his tender years, Fitzgerald had little hesitation in bringing in the St Martin’s player; if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

“The only doubt I had is that he was four months off, and this was only his second time coming on, and he’s actually not quite right yet. So he’ll come on a lot more than what he has yet.”

It helps that O’Connor comes from such good stock: his father John was on the Wexford hurling team that last won the All-Ireland in 1996, together with John’s brother, George – and their father, Paddy O’Connor, was a standout Wexford junior midfielder in the 1940s. Clearly there’s some hurling in the blood.

Older brother Jack, not long out of the under-21 ranks, has already nailed down his place in the half-forward line. Rory offered glimpses of his potential when starting at midfield in Wexford’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford last summer, and after that starred in the Wexford county final win over Oulart-the-Ballagh, along with another older brother Harry, a first title for St Martin’s since 2008. Reigning All-Ireland champions Cuala eventually ended that run.

O’Connor also played on the St Martin’s football team that reached the county final, and last year featured on St Peter’s College that reached the Hogan Cup Final in Croke Park.

With Jack Guiney still out with a knee injury, now likely to miss the rest of the league, O’Connor may soon find himself on the starting 15 – possibly even against Kilkenny on Sunday.

Asked about his younger brother Rory, last summer, Jack O’Connor said. “I don’t say it to him but I’d say it to others, he’s nearly the best of all of us.”