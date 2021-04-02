Q&A: Is return to intercounty training on April 19th now under threat?

1 What happened? A number of Dublin players, including Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton (right), were photographed by the Irish Independent taking part in an unauthorised training session in Inisfails GAA club. The gathering was contrary to both GAA rules and public health directives.

2 What was the outcome? Manager Dessie Farrell wasn’t present but the session was sufficiently organised – in a recognised training venue for the team and under the direction of a coach – to be deemed official or semi-official and therefore the responsibility of the manager. Farrell was suspended by Dublin for 12 weeks from April 1st.

3 What effect has that? He will as a result not be able to train the team or participate in preparations for the coming season and the portion of the season covered by the ban. It is expected that the intercounty season will commence in mid-May and that the suspension will run until the early stages of the All-Ireland championship in late June.

4 Is that the end of it or can Croke Park override with their own suspension? Given that GAA administrators are tired of counties refusing to take responsibility for breaches of rule in their own jurisdiction there is likely to be relief that Dublin have acted so decisively. It remains open to the authorities to recommend further suspension for both Farrell and players but considered unlikely.

5 Why not? Precedent on this concerns similar incidents in Cork and Down. In both cases the managers were suspended but not the players. A heavier suspension for Farrell is unlikely because the 12-week ban is the same as handed to Cork manager Ronan McCarthy.

6 Is the return to intercounty training on April 19th threatened? In a communiqué issued on Tuesday night within hours of the Dublin incident, the GAA warned that any jumping the gun would be punished and put the return to activity in jeopardy. Neither Government nor Croke Park sources consider this likely.