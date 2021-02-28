New GAA president delivers on gender promise in first committees

New GAA president Larry McCarthy has named his first committees for the next three years. The CCCC, CHC and CAC have to be filled immediately, as they form the basic architecture of the disciplinary system.

Former Wexford chair Derek Kent takes over the CCCC whereas solicitors Brian Rennick and Matt Shaw have swapped committees. Rennick moves from the CAC to the CHC and Shaw goes in the other direction.

The latter is a former secretary of the DRA while Rennick made a mark in the GAA’s disciplinary affairs with a devastating minority opinion in the authority’s clearing of Dublin’s Diarmuid Connolly before the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo.

McCarthy has delivered on his promise to include a woman on all of his committees with Mary Judge, Aoife Farrelly and Julie Galbraith appointed.

Former county footballers, Martin McHugh, All-Ireland medallist with Donegal and manager of the Cavan side that won the 1997 Ulster championship, and Meath’s Séamus Kenny will both sit on the CCCC.

Former All-Ireland hurling referee Michael Wadding has been appointed to the CHC.

Central Competitions Control Committee

Chair: Derek Kent, Taghmon Camross (Wexford), Martin McHugh, CLG Cill Chartha (Donegal), John Halbert, Watergrasshill Hurling Club (Cork), Mary Judge, Caherlistrane GAA (Galway), Séamus Kenny, Simonstown Gaels (Meath).

Central Hearings Committee

Chair: Brian Rennick, Dunderry GAA Club (Meath), Aoife Farrelly, Trim GAA Club (Meath), Micheál Óg McMahon, An Bhoth (Monaghan), Denis Holmes, Oola GAA Club (Limerick), Tod O’ Mahony, Kiltimagh GAA (Mayo), Gerry Hagan, Killoe Young Emmets (Longford), Seán Dunnion, Four Masters (Donegal), Gerry Larkin, Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry (Galway), Michael Wadding, Roanmore GAA (Waterford).

Central Appeals Committee

Chair: Matt Shaw, Clonkill GAA CLub (Westmeath), Julie Galbraith, Buncrana GAA Club (Donegal), Neil Sheridan, Balla GAA Club (Mayo), Willie O’ Connor, Terence O’Rahilly’s Tralee (Kerry), Tom Farrell, Tang GAA Club (Westmeath), Eddie Hughes, Raonaithe na Croise (Armagh), Paul Foley, Patrickswell GAA Club (Limerick), Gerry Kavanagh, Stradbally GAA (Laois), Enda Tiernan, Cloone GAA Club (Leitrim).