Martin Kavanagh hits 1-10 as Carlow finish year in style

Eddie Brennan’s Laois side suffer eight-point loss at O’Moore Park

a
 

Carlow 2-23 Laois 1-18

Martin Kavanagh helped himself to 1-10 as Carlow signed off on a successful 2018 with an eight-point win over Laois at O’Moore Park.

Carlow won the Division Two league title and the inaugural Joe MacDonagh Cup in 2018 and they ended the year in winning style too as they got the better of their neighbours in this Walsh Cup encounter.

Laois had beaten Offaly in the opening round last Sunday to give Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan a dream start in his first senior intercounty managerial role and they got off to flyer here when Stephen Maher hit the back of the net after less than a minute.

Kavanagh soon found his stride for the visitors, however, and he hit back with three points in the next six minutes to get Carlow up and running.

Jack Kelly and Martin Kavanagh traded points to have leave the sides level after eight minutes and PJ Scully got the first of his tally moments later to put Laois back into the lead.

Sub Ross Smithers responded for Carlow but Maher hit back for Laois and the home side hit a purple patch to go five clear – Mark Kavanagh and Aaron Dunphy were particularly prominent in this spell and Laois were 1-9 to 0-7 ahead by the 20-minute mark.

Carlow stayed in touch though and a mistake in defence allowed Kavanagh in for their first goal in the 27th minute. PJ Scully replied with a point for Laois but Ciarán Whelan pounced for Carlow’s second goal in the 31st minute. Again Scully responded with a free and then a long-distance effort from Maher and one from Dwane Palmer sent Laois in at the break leading by 1-13 to 2-9.

Carlow completely took over in the second half and with David English, Kavanagh, Jack Murphy all on target and they ran out comfortable winners in the end.

CARLOW: B Treacey; G Bennett, K McDonald, M Doyle; E Nolan, D English (0-2, one free), R Coady; J Kavanagh (0-1), D Byrne; S Whelan (0-2), J Nolan (0-1), J Murphy (0-2); M Kavanagh (1-10, five frees), T Joyce, C Whelan (1-1).

Subs: R Smithers (0-2) for D Byrne (15 mins), D Murphy (0-1) for T Joyce (54), C Nolan (0-1) for J Murphy (60).

LAOIS: E Fleming; D Hartnett, M Whelan, L Bergin; J Kelly (0-1), E Killeen, R Mullaney; C Stapleton, PJ Scully (0-6, three frees); A Dunphy (0-4), E Lyons, S Maher (1-2); M Kavanagh (0-2), W Dunphy, S Bergin.

Subs: D Palmer (0-1) for W Dunphy (11 mins), C Phelan for L Bergin (25), P Purcell (0-2) for Stapleton (49), N Foyle for Kavanagh (48 ), P Keating for S Bergin (67).

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.