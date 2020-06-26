Limerick v Clare quarter-final to double up as league decider

Limerick, 2018 All-Ireland champions, will take on Clare in next October’s Munster quarter-final. It will also be this year’s Allianz Hurling League final, as the counties topped Division 1A and 1B respectively and any championship meeting between them had been designated as this year’s league final.

That was the significant outcome of Friday night’s provincial draws, which were made in Portlaoise.

It’s very much the stiff side of the draw with the winners taking on All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the semi-final. Cork face Waterford in the other semi-final.

Leinster holders Wexford will face 2017 All-Ireland champions Galway in a re-run of that year’s provincial final.

On the other side of the draw, Mattie Kenny’s Dublin will have an opportunity to set right last year’s biggest championship upset when they take on Laois, managed by Eddie Brennan, who may end up taking on his own county Kilkenny, as last year’s All-Ireland finalists await in the provincial semi-final.

In football, the draw for the Leinster semi-finals – deferred from last autumn – has separated last year’s finalists with Meath on course to play Carlow, Offaly or Kildare if they defeat Wexford or Wicklow.

All-Ireland champions Dublin, if they overcome Westmeath, will face Longford, Louth or Laois in the other semi-final.

MUNSTER HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter-final: Limerick v Clare

Semi-finals: Cork v Waterford; Tipperary v Limerick/Clare

LEINSTER HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Quarter-final: Laois v Dublin

Semi-finals: Galway v Wexford; Dublin/Laois v Kilkenny.

LEINSTER FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Semi-finals: Wexford/Wicklow or Meath v Carlow/Offaly or Kildare; Longford/Louth or Laois v Dublin/Westmeath