Late Owens goal helps Dublin reach NFL Division One final

Dublin 2-8 Galway 2-7

A late goal from Nicole Owens saw Dublin progress to the Ladies NFL Division One final against Mayo on May 6th.

Galway began in blistering style as they opened the scoring with a goal in the first minute through Leanne Coen while a Tracey Leonard free on four minutes left it 1-1 to 0-0.

Dublin replied through a Sinead Aherne free on eight minutes. Leonard and Sinead Goldrick traded white flags before Dublin eventually equalised on 20 minutes with a goal from Niamh McEvoy.

Undaunted, Galway responded in the appropriate fashion on 23 minutes when Maireád Seoighe found the top corner of the net to make it 2-3 to 1-3. Leonard and Olivia Divilly added points as Dublin were ruduced to 14 players following an Olwen Carey yellow card. But Aherne’s free kick before the break left four points between the sides.

Galway were 2-7 to 1-5 ahead on 38 minutes throough points from Coen and Leonard but that was to prove the Tribeswomen’s final score.

Dublin gradually reduced arrears with McEvoy, Noelle Healy and Aherne reducing the gap entering stoppage time. It was always going to take something special to decide it and Owens delivered when required, starting the move herself before getting popping up again to fire home the crucial goal.

Scorers: Galway – Tracey Leonard 0-5 (four frees), Leanne Coen 1-1, Maireád Seoighe 1-0, Olivia Divilly 0-1.

Dublin – Niamh McEvoy 1-1, Sinead Aherne 0-3 (all frees), Nicole Owens 1-0, Noelle Healy 0-2, Sinead Goldrick 0-1, Lauren Magee 0-1.