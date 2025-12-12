Event guide: Merchy Christmas, Kneecap and the other best things to go to in Ireland in the week ahead

Event of the week

Merchy Christmas

Saturday, December 13th, and Sunday, December 14th, Grand Social, Dublin, 11am-7pm, free (suggested donation €6), merchychristmas.com

As streaming has increasingly replaced record sales over the past decade or so, it has been pretty tough for most musicians to make a living. The big names still earn big money from their recordings, whatever way we listen to them. Pretty much everybody else relies on playing live gigs – where merch stalls have become crucial income generators. Merchy Christmas takes that idea and runs with it: the annual market gives fans the chance to support more than 80 acts by buying T-shirts, vinyl and, say the organisers, “limited runs, exclusive designs and the kind of stuff you won’t find on Amazon”. The 2024 edition included a stall for Lankum, who proudly showed off their merch. The 2025 weekend also features performances from an impressive array of Irish acts, including Big Sleep, MayKay, Kean Kavanagh, Curtisy, Dani Larkin, Sexy Tadhg, Soda Blonde, Caoi De Barra and Ispíní na hÉireann. A percentage of the weekend’s sales will go to Dublin Simon Community and Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. So go along and help spread some Christmas cheer.

Gigs

Soda Blonde

Saturday, December 13th, Bank Lane, Waterford, 7pm, €27.50, banklane.ie; Monday, December 15th, Cyprus Avenue, Cork, 7pm, €25, cyprusavenue.ie; Wednesday, December 17th, Set Theatre, Kilkenny, 7pm, €27.50, set.ie; Thursday, December 18th, Vicar Street, Dublin, 7pm, €42.20, ticketmaster.ie

Other independent bands could learn from Soda Blonde’s inspiring self-sufficiency. This winter tour has the bonus of featuring songs from their second album, Dream Big, performed in their usual subtle, smart ways. Glas Quartet will back the band at their Set Theatre show, the only date on the tour featuring a live string section. Vinyl and CD copies of the band’s latest album, Dream Big Live with the National Symphony Orchestra, will also be on sale at venues. Also, Saturday, December 20th, Roisín Dubh, Galway, 7pm, €29, roisindubh.net; Sunday, December 21st, Dolans, Limerick, 7pm, €22, dolans.ie

Kean Kavanagh

Monday, December 15th, Black Box, Belfast, 7.30pm, £22, blackboxbelfast.com; Wednesday, December 17th, Button Factory, Dublin, 7pm, €28.15, buttonfactory.ie; Thursday, December 18th, Roisín Dubh, Galway, 7pm, €22, roisindubh.net; Friday, December 19th, Dolans, Limerick, 8pm, €22, dolans.ie

Kean Kavanagh’s debut album, The County Star, took many people by surprise. Where exactly were the beats, robust hip-hop and bedroom pop/R&B that he became known for via his collaborations with the likes of his long-time friend Kojaque? Not to worry. In their place was something no less engaging: Irish-infused Americana that brings to mind shades of Townes Van Zandt and hints of Moving Hearts. Also, Saturday, December 20th, Crane Lane Theatre, Cork, 8.30pm, €22, cranelanetheatre.ie

Kneecap

Saturday, December 13th, INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry, 7.30pm, €59.50; Tuesday, December 16th, and Wednesday, December 17th, 3Arena, Dublin, 6.30pm, €54.85 (sold out), ticketmaster.ie

To say 2025 has been a pivotal year for Kneecap is an understatement. From accusations of hate speech, calls for visas to be revoked, and death threats to investigations by UK counter-terrorism police and a call by the British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, for the trio to be prosecuted, what has been overlooked in the furore is the music. With last year’s acclaimed debut album, Fine Art, Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí paved the way for a resurgence in bilingual creative expression. After these end-of-year shows, it all starts again in 2026 with Kneecap gigs in Japan (January 4th and 5th) and their biggest headline show to date, at Crystal Palace Park, in London, on June 27th, with a mostly Irish supporting line-up.

MayKay

With her Other Voices presenting duties done until 2026, MayKay plays a long-awaited headline gig to mark the recent release of her debut solo album. Her voice is to die for, while the styles flit from wry and witty to acerbic and poignant, with edgy pop songs such as Busted, Funeral, Forgive Me and Good Wife.

Entertainment

The 2 Johnnies Country Christmas Show

Saturday, December 13th, 3Arena, Dublin, 6.30pm, €59.10, ticketmaster.ie

Live lassoing and an audience-participation rodeo bull? A willing capacity crowd dressed in bootcut jeans, cowboy boots and hats, and check shirts? Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien keep it country with a rootin’ tootin’ festive party. Acts include the folk singer Dan McCabe and whatever characters the Johnnies dream up on the night. This is a strictly over-18s event.

Stage

The Smeds and the Smoos

From Thursday, December 16th, until Sunday, December 28th, Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, various times and prices, paviliontheatre.ie

“Think Romeo and Juliet but set in space, with colourful characters and zany worlds,” one newspaper said about this Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s book. Ideal for very young children, aged three and upwards – admission is free for children aged two years and under, as long as they sit on their guardian’s lap.

Still running

Elaine Grainger: Moving Through Things

Until Friday, December 19th, South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, southtippartscentre.ie

The multidisciplinary artist Elaine Grainger uses sculptural interventions, drawings, moving images, scent and sound in her work. This installation features similar elements, with circular forms and transparent materials creating shifting movements that explore how walking can become a way to absorb the surrounding environments.

Book it this week