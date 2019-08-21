Micheál Donoghue steps down as Galway manager

Tribesmen failed to finish in the top three of Leinster round-robin after defeat to Dublin

Galway hurling manager Micheal Donoghue has stepped down from the role. Photograph: Inpho

Galway hurlers are looking for a new manager after Micheál Donoghue informed Galway Bay FM late on Tuesday that he had let the county board know of his decision to step down after four years in charge.

The news was unexpected given that his term had been renewed earlier this year. His management team and selectors Noel Larkin Francis Forde are also leaving.

He leaves the most significant legacy of any Galway hurling manage in the past 30 years, having led the county in to its first Liam MacCarthy Cup since 1988 in 2017. He was named Philips Sports Manager of the Year in recognition of the achievement.

He told the local radio station that he felt the time was right to go.

Having reached last year’s final, Galway went out of this year’s championship in a shock early departure after losing to Dublin in Parnell Park, a result that combined with the Wexford-Kilkenny draw to eliminate Galway on scoring difference.

This year had already been difficult with a groin injury to key player and 2017 Hurler of the Year Joe Canning keeping him out for most of the championship.

