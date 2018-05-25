Jackie Tyrrell: Kilkenny will be desperate to take Galway down a peg or two
The attitude in Kilkenny’s camp will be, ‘They have our All-Ireland’
Joe Canning and Galway supporters celebrated in Croke Park. “Sick of hearing about Galway. Sick of looking at them at the All Stars last year. Sick of the image of David Burke lifting the cup . . .” Photograph: Inpho
The years when you don’t win the All-Ireland never leave you. I’ve said it before here – the likes of 2010 and 2013 will always be etched into my memory, for all the wrong reasons. Years we failed, years we wish did not exist. I was lucky to have great days in the black and amber jersey but the bad ones contaminate them.