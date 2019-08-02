Jackie Tyrrell: Daring Model plan almost produced the perfect coup
Tipperary’s steely resolve finally prevailed to thwart Wexford’s mesmerising freestyle hurling
Shaun Murphy: the rampaging runs forward by Wexford defenders posed Tipperary problems during the entertaining first half at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
I have to say, it’s a long time since I watched something happening tactically on a hurling field that got me thinking as much as Wexford’s first 50 minutes last Sunday.
Joining the lads on the The Irish Times ’s Added Time podcast on Monday morning, I described it as being beautiful to watch. So fluid, so free-flowing, so much off-the-shoulder running. It reminded me at times of the Dublin football team, the way they used the width of the pitch, creating space and making chance after chance.