Donagh Maher calls time on Tipperary career after six years

‘It was a huge privilege to play with Tipperary at all levels and one I thoroughly enjoyed’

Donagh Maher has announced the end of his intercounty career with Tipperary. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Donagh Maher has announced the end of his intercounty career with Tipperary. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Tipperary All-Ireland winning panel member Donagh Maher has announced his retirement, the Burgess club defender saying it was time “to move onto the next chapter of my life”.

Part of the winning panel in 2019 and 2019, Maher, 31, said: “After six years of representing Tipperary at the top level, the time has come for me to move onto the next chapter of my life. It was a huge privilege to play with Tipperary at all levels and one I thoroughly enjoyed.

“To my fellow players, past and present; I am happy to have created unique friendships and memories in my time and to have shared a dressing-room with some of the best Tipperary has ever produced.

Tipperary senior hurling manager, Liam Sheedy, added; “Donagh Maher has been a terrific servant to Tipperary hurling and his application at all times was exemplary. I have massive admiration for the leadership he showed both on and off the field and it made a real difference. I thank him for his contribution to the group and I wish him continued success in his future career.”

