Davy Fitzgerald shown red as Antrim and Wexford draw

Wexford manager explains the incident that led to his dismissal during draw in Belfast

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald is sent to the stands during his team’s draw with Antrim. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Antrim 1-21 Wexford 2-18

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald was sent to the stand after a sideline altercation with Antrim boss Darren Gleeson during a stormy encounter in Belfast that ended all-square.

“It was a lineball,” he explained to reporters afterwards. “He thought it was out, I didn’t think it was out. I could be wrong and I would be the first one to say I am wrong.

“The reason I got moved was because of what happened with me and Darren. That happens guys, it’s not my first one.”

The hosts were six points adrift by the end of the first quarter after shipping goals to Conor McDonald on three minutes and Paul Morris in the ninth.

Antrim’s Shea Shannon celebrates scoring a goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B game against Wexford at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
They showed something of the resolve they displayed against Clare in the first league game here by fighting their way back into the game, helped by the dismissal of Wexford centre-back Matthew O’Hanlon on 45 minutes.

A late goal by Shea Shannon gave them a sniff of a win, but it took an equalising score from Keelan Molloy to earn the point that may guarantee them safety in the top flight.

ANTRIM: 1 R Elliott; 2 D McMullan, 3 G Walsh, 4 S Rooney; 5 E Campbell, 6 P Burke, 7 J Maskey; 8 K Molloy (0-4), 9 J McNaughton (0-7, 4 frees); 10 N McKenna, 11 E O’Neill, 12 N McManus (0-1); 13 D McCloskey, 14 C Cunning (0-7, 1 ’65’, 6 frees), 15 Conor Johnston (0-1)

Subs: 21 A O’Brien for Maskey (27mins), 25 C Clarke (0-1) for McCloskey (50 mins), 26 S Shannon (1-1) for O’Neill (63 mins), 24 C Bohill for C Johnston (70 mins), 19 P Duffin for Rooney (75 mins)

Red card: McManus (71 mins)

WEXFORD: 1 M Fanning (0-1, 1 free); 19 C Flood, 3 L Ryan, 4 S Donohoe (0-1); 5 G Bailey, 6 M O’Hanlon, 7 S Murphy; 8 L Óg McGovern (0-2), 9 D O’Keefe; 10 A Nolan (0-1), 11 C McDonald (1-1), 12 P Morris (1-1); 21 R O’Connor (0-1), 22 L Chin (0-9, 8 frees), 15 K Foley

Subs: 23 Jack O’Connor for R O’Connor (14 mins), 17 Joe O’Connor (0-1) for Bailey (53 mins), 20 C Hearne for Nolan (63 mins), 18 C Firman for Murphy (64 mins), 13 M Dwyer for Morris (64 mins)

Red card: O’Hanlon (45 mins)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

