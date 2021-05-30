Mayo make light work of Meath in the Castlebar sunshine

James Carr scores a brace of goals as Aidan O’Shea returns to the fray in league clash

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Aidan O’Shea tackles Seamus Lavin during Mayo’s win over Meath in Castlebar. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Aidan O’Shea tackles Seamus Lavin during Mayo’s win over Meath in Castlebar. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12

Mayo never looked in bother in this third round clash at a sun-baked MacHale Park, Castlebar, where Meath made eight changes from the side named on the match programme.

Those disruptions clearly played a large part in helping a more composed Mayo team dictate the terms of this game. James Horan’s side were always playing at a much higher and more intense level than the visitors, who looked disjointed at times and were not particularly convincing in the finishing department

However, Andy McEntee’s men did expose Mayo’s defensive frailties for the second week running as the Connacht champions conceded the first goal of the match, Bryan McMahon helping the ball over the line after Robbie Hennelly saved Jason Scully’s stinging shot.

That goal on 12 minutes hauled Meath back on level terms -1-2 to 0-5 - but the stage was soon taken over by Cillian O’Connor and James Carr, O’Connor very much the man pulling the strings in the Mayo attack where Carr had been drafted in for Tommy Conroy.

James Carr scored a brace of goals during Mayo’s win over Meath. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho
James Carr scored a brace of goals during Mayo’s win over Meath. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

O’Connor fired home Mayo’s first of three first half goals from the penalty spot after Bryan Walsh was pushed to the ground when bearing down on goal, while Carr scored the first of his brace with an easy tap-in after being set-up by Diarmuid O’Connor.

However, the most clinical goal of the game came from the weaker left boot of Carr who fired low to the bottom corner from after Cillian O’Connor picked him out with an inch perfect 40-yard pass. It left Mayo in control at the break - 3-11 to 1-5.

Meath, who began the second half with three substitutions, were rewarded for their endeavour when Bryan Menton crashed home a fine individual goal of his own.

But Mayo were able to bring on Aidan O’Shea who seems to be well over a knee injury scare and scored a fine point with his first touch of the ball. He is seemingly primed to play a part in Mayo’s championship bid in 2021 and the league semi-final clash with Clare in two week’s time.

Mayo: R Hennelly; E O’Donoghue, O Mullen, L Keegan; M Plunkett (0-1), S Coen, F Boland (0-1); M Ruane (0-2), D O’Connor; J Carney, D McHale (0-2), B Walsh (0-2); R O’Donoghue, C O’Connor (1-4, 1-0 pen, two frees, one mark) J Carr (2-1). Subs: P Towey (0-3, two frees) for C O’Connor (half-time), C Boyle for Keegan (half-time), Aidan O’Shea (0-1) for Carney (47 mins), Eoghan McLaughlin for Boland (47), D Coen for O’Donoghue (60), J Flynn for McHale (62), Tommy Conroy for Carr (65).

Meath: H Hogan; S Lavin, C McGill, E Harkin; C Hickey, B Conlon, D Dillon; B Menton (1-0), B McMahon (1-0); J Flynn (0-1), E Wallace (0-2), J Scully; J Wallace; J Conlon (0-4, 3f), D Campion, J O’Connor (0-1). Subs: S McEntee for Conlon (HT), P Harnan for Hickey (HT), D Keogan for Dillon (HT), D Dixon for Campion (40), M Newman (0-4, 3f) for Scully (48). K Curtis for Conlon (61), L Byrne for Hogan (62).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.