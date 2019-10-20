Cork SHC Final: Imokilly make it three in a row

Glen Rovers made the combined side battle right to the end in an entertaining tie in Cork

Imokilly’s Declan Dalton scores his side’s first goal of the game during the Cork SHC final. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Imokilly 2-17 Glen Rovers 1-16

Imokilly created history by capturing the Cork hurling title for the third successive year after fending off outsiders Glen Rovers at Páirc Uí Rínn on Sunday.

It was the fifth triumph for the east division, a team representing the non-senior clubs in the region, though the Glen made them battle to the end.

Indeed, Imokilly survived a major scare in the fourth minute of injury-time, when Robert Downey kicked the ball narrowly wide after keeper Darragh O’Callaghan fumbled.

And the red hot favourites could only be assured of victory when substitute Sean O’Regan Óg pointed six minutes into stoppage time.

Dónal Cronin ghosted in for a Glen goal after nine minutes only for the highly influential Declan Dalton to cancel it out with a stunning free low into the corner of the net, three minutes later.

Imokilly struck for an important second goal in first-half stoppage time to lead by 2-10 to 1-7 at half-time.

It came from a short puck out by goalkeeper Cathal Hickey, intended for Stephen McDonnell, but he couldn’t control the ball and Paudie O’Sullivan pounced to send captain Seamus Harnedy in for a cracking finish.

The Glen’s renowned spirit was evident in a tight second-half with Patrick Horgan’s accuracy from frees reducing the gap and it was down to a goal, 2-14 to 1-14, entering the closing 10 minutes of normal time.

Dalton steadied the ship with a couple of important points, but the Glen kept battling, forcing the champions to endure some anxious moments before savouring history.

IMOKILLY: D O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill); K Histon (Cobh), C Barry (Castlelyons), G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s); S Hegarty (Dungourney) (0-1), M Russell (Aghada), J Cronin (Lisgoold); B Cooper (Youghal) (0-3), M O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neill’s); B Lawton (Castlemartyr), S Harnedy (St Ita’s) (1-2), A Spillane (Castlelyons) (0-1); P O’Sullivan (Cloyne) (0-1), D Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s) (1-7, 1-4 frees, 0-1’65), W Leahy (Aghada) (0-1).

Subs: S O’Regan Og (Watergrasshill) (0-1) for O’Keeffe (53 mins), J Stack (Castlemartyr) for Leahy (60+1).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; C O’Neill, S McDonnell, D Dooling; D Noonan (0-1), R Downey, B Moylan, captain; D Cronin (1-0), A O’Donovan; D Brosnan (0-2), C Dorris (0-1), D Cunningham; S Kennefick, P Horgan (0-11, eight frees), L Coughlan (0-1).

Subs: A Lynch for Cunningham (51 mins), D Busteed for Kennefick (56), D Tynan for Coughlan (58).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).

