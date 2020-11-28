Andrew Mackin orders up a double as Louth drink in Lory Meagher success

Louth 2-19 Fermanagh 2-8

Louth full forward Andrew Mackin pounced for both goals as the Leinster side beat Fermanagh by 11 points in the Lory Meagher Cup final at Croke Park on Saturday afternoon.

The impact of the water break in 2020 has had an effect on Gaelic games since its introduction. Look no further than the momentum of hurling’s fifth tier showpiece, the two Louth goals coming directly after the stoppages ultimately swung the game.

Fermanagh were in the ascendancy up until those enforced intervals and Louth responded better on both occasions to win the game.

Louth’s Andrew Mackin scores his side’s second goal during the Lory Meagher Cup final against Fermanagh at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

John Duffy’s penalty had the Ernesiders leading by three before Mackin cancelled the lead out and injected confidence into his side as they landed three unanswered points to lead 1-6 to 1-3 at the turn.

Seven second-half frees from Louth top scorer Darren Geoghegan either side of Mackin’s second goal saw Louth ease over the line as comfortable winners in the finish.

LOUTH: Donal Connolly; Matthew Fee, Ronan Byrne, Liam Molloy; Conor Deane (0-1), Jamie McDonnell, Andrew McCrave; Niall Keenan (0-1), James Costelloe; Darren Geoghegan (0-9, nine frees), Feidhlem Joyce (0-1), Seanie Crosbie; Paul Mathews (0-2), Andrew Mackin (2-1), David Kettle (0-2).

Subs: Darren O’Hanrahan for Costelloe (39 mins), Ryan Walsh (0-1) for Kettle (43 mins), Shea Curran for Flanagan, Gavin Kerrigan for Paul Mathews ( both 54 mins), Pádraig Fallon (0-1) for Joyce (58 mins), Shane Callan for Keenan (68 mins).

FERMANAGH: Mark Curry; Ciarán Duffy Andrew Breslin, Aidan Flanagan; Rory Porteous,Daniel Teague, Francis McBrien; Conor McShea (0-1), Dylan Bannon; Caolan Duffy (0-1), Mark Slevin, John Duffy (1-3, three frees, 1-0 pen); Tom Keenan (0-1), Seán Corrigan (0-1, free), Ciarán Corrigan (1-1).

Subs: Barry McPhillips for S Corrigan (24 mins), John Paul McGarry for Bannon (h/t), Luca McCusker for Slevin (45 mins), Shea Curran for Flanagan (54 mins), Adam McShea for T Keenan (69 mins).

Referee: Gearóid McGrath (Wexford).