Offaly’s Michael Duignan: Extra GAA funding for Dublin is unfair

Offaly chair and former All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan expressed strong concerns at annual congress about the disproportionate funding received by Dublin in the past year and urged “equalisation of the funding model”.

He was commenting on the annual financial report delivered by CFO Ger Mulryan.

“We’re very thankful for the central support and I think without it we wouldn’t have got through the year but I just think that, going forward . . . I would urge going forward is that we look at the equalisation of our funding model.

“We received €56,000 in operating grants, Dublin received €745,000 and just on those two headings alone, that’s a million euro of a difference which I think is very hard to justify.”

Some of Duignan’s figures were based on a since corrected set of accounts - a matter later raised and corrected by Dublin - but the disparity remains significant. Operating grants were €30,000 per county and development grants were as stated, €56,000 versus €745,000.

“Our ability to survive, never mind compete again at the highest level, is based on an urgent equalisation of funding and, I think, a targeted approach to the distribution of funding is very important. This is not an anti-Dublin statement, I have huge regard for this Dublin team but I just think that this whole discussion has been, I won’t say swept under the carpet, but I think times have changed.

“Dublin received support when they needed it. I think other counties do as well now and I very much welcome, when we get back on our feet, to further this discussion and to continue our discussions with yourselves.”

After Dublin had taken issue with Duignan’s figures, president John Horan also queried something else said by the Offaly chair.

“I would just like to actually pick up on something else Michael actually said in his speech about being swept under the carpet. I must say I found that a bit insulting and considering in my time in Leinster Dublin’s budget in coaching was reduced by €200,000 and that was dispersed among other counties so I just would like to put that on the record as well and not let that comment pass.”