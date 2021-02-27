Offaly’s Michael Duignan: Extra GAA funding for Dublin is unfair

Chair and former All-Ireland winner urges an ‘equalisation of the funding model’

Michael Duignan has called for an ‘equalisation of the funding model’. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Michael Duignan has called for an ‘equalisation of the funding model’. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Offaly chair and former All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan expressed strong concerns at annual congress about the disproportionate funding received by Dublin in the past year and urged “equalisation of the funding model”.

He was commenting on the annual financial report delivered by CFO Ger Mulryan.

“We’re very thankful for the central support and I think without it we wouldn’t have got through the year but I just think that, going forward . . . I would urge going forward is that we look at the equalisation of our funding model.

“We received €56,000 in operating grants, Dublin received €745,000 and just on those two headings alone, that’s a million euro of a difference which I think is very hard to justify.”

Some of Duignan’s figures were based on a since corrected set of accounts - a matter later raised and corrected by Dublin - but the disparity remains significant. Operating grants were €30,000 per county and development grants were as stated, €56,000 versus €745,000.

“Our ability to survive, never mind compete again at the highest level, is based on an urgent equalisation of funding and, I think, a targeted approach to the distribution of funding is very important. This is not an anti-Dublin statement, I have huge regard for this Dublin team but I just think that this whole discussion has been, I won’t say swept under the carpet, but I think times have changed.

“Dublin received support when they needed it. I think other counties do as well now and I very much welcome, when we get back on our feet, to further this discussion and to continue our discussions with yourselves.”

After Dublin had taken issue with Duignan’s figures, president John Horan also queried something else said by the Offaly chair.

“I would just like to actually pick up on something else Michael actually said in his speech about being swept under the carpet. I must say I found that a bit insulting and considering in my time in Leinster Dublin’s budget in coaching was reduced by €200,000 and that was dispersed among other counties so I just would like to put that on the record as well and not let that comment pass.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.