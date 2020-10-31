Limerick beat Waterford to reach Munster football semi-final

Waterford 0-9 Limerick 2-14

Division Four champions Limerick extended their winning record against Waterford who still haven’t beaten them in championship football since 1981.

At the break, Limerick were good value for their 2-5 to 0-4 advantage at Fraher Field despite Waterford opening the scoring through captain Conor Murray.

Limerick responded superbly with a goal from Cillian Fahy who slotted the ball low beyond Aaron Beresford, before Iain Corbett, Tony McCarthy and Hugh Bourke added further points. All by the 12th minute.

Bourke added a marked point and Limerick took total control three minutes later when Adrian Enright palmed Fahy’s cross-goal handpass into Beresford’s net to send Limerick nine clear.

Seconds before the water break, Murray provided some respite for Waterford with a tremendous point from over 40 metres, but Limerick were next to score through Fahy in the 31st minute following Iain Corbett’s enticing inward ball.

Waterford finished the half on the front foot through points from Jason Curry and Darragh Corcoran in the 33rd and 34th minutes respectively, but four minutes after the restart Limerick added to their tally through a 40-metre strike from advancing wing-back Gordon Brown.

Following six successive Waterford wides, Bourke fisted the ball over the Déise bar in the 48th minute to send Limerick nine clear again. Two minutes later, Sean McSweeney, despite losing his balance, brilliantly chipped the ball over Beresford’s crossbar following Fahy’s pass.

Dylan Guiry’s 54th minute catch was as impressive as his subsequent point for Waterford, before McSweeney smartly pointed a free at the opposite end 90 seconds later.

Shane Ahearne converted a 58th minute mark only for Limerick substitute Seamus O’Carroll to superbly reply from their next attack. Jason Curry then converted a 61st minute free for Waterford and the hosts were denied a goal moments later after a smart double save by Treaty goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan with Curry next to score with another free three minutes later.

Three minutes from time, Killian Ryan finished off a brilliant end-to-end move for Limerick, with Déise centre-back Tony Grey replying a minute later. In additional time, substitute Davy Lyons turned over a brace of points to consolidate Limerick’s win.

Waterford: A Beresford; D Ó Cathasaigh, B Looby, R Flynn; S O’Donovan, T Grey (0-1), W Hahessy; M Curry, D Ryan; D Guiry (0-1), J Curry (0-3, 0-2 frees), J Mullaney; C Murray (0-2), S Ahearn (0-1 mark), D Corcoran (0-1).

Subs: R Reddy for R Flynn (27 mins), F Ó Cuirrín for J Mullaney (53 mins), M Cummins for D Corcoran (53 mins), J Beresford for S Ahearne (68 mins), J Walsh for Tony Grey (72 mins).

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy (0-1), I Corbett (0-1), G Brown (0-1); D Treacy, T Childs; K Ryan (0-1), C Fahy (1-1), A Enright (1-0); H Bourke (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 mark), T Griffin, S McSweeney (0-2, 0-1 free).

Subs: S O’Carroll (0-1) for T Griffin (53 mins), C Sheehan for T Childs (53 mins), M Donovan for T McCarthy (63 mins), R Childs for G Brown (63 mins), D Lyons (0-2) for S McSweeney (68 mins).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).