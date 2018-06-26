Patrick McBrearty suffers torn cruciate ligament

The 24 year-old will miss the rest of season for Declan Bonner’s Ulster champions
Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty during Sunday’s Ulster final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Donegal have been rocked by the news that their key scoring outlet, Patrick McBrearty, has torn his cruciate ligament.

The Kilcar clubman received treatment in the first half of Sunday’s Ulster final win over Fermanagh, and despite returning to the play and lining out for the second half, he lasted only three minutes before being replaced by Daire O Baoill.

In the 34th minute McBrearty received an awkward challenge as he kicked his first, and only, point of the game. He returned to the field after the match to take part in the team’s celebrations. The injury will rule him out for the remainder of the season, one that has begun so brightly for Declan Bonner’s team.

The 24 year-old’s younger brother, Stephen, has suffered a similar injury in the past and recovered strongly. He is also a member of this year’s squad, who are assured of a place in the Super8s which begins next month, after their 12 point win over Fermanagh. Patrick had scored 18 points in Donegal’s three Ulster championship games in reaching Sunday’s decider.

