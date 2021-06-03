Dublin women to start All-Ireland defence against Tyrone
Last year’s runners-up Cork will face intermediate champions Meath in first game
Dublin won the All-Ireland senior title last year. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Champions Dublin will open the defence of their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship crown with a clash against Tyrone.
The Dubs will be in Group C with Waterford taking up the third slot.
The confirmed fixtures for the 2021 campaign have also pitted 2020 senior runners-up Cork against last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath in the opening round.
The 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships get underway on July 10th, with Dublin in Group C alongside Tyrone and Waterford.
Cork were drawn with Tipperary and Meath in Group B, while Group A, the only four-team group, contains Ulster teams Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan, along with Mayo.
The opening fixtures in this group will see Armagh, the 2020 semi-finalists, take on Monaghan, with Cavan facing Mayo.
In Group D, the opening game of a group with a real Gaeltacht feel is the meeting of Galway and Kerry, with Donegal also in this pool.
Two teams will emerge from each group to contest the quarter-finals over the August bank holiday weekend; the semi-finals are pencilled in for August 14, and the final will be played at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5th.
The TG4 Intermediate Championship will follow a similar pattern, with two teams qualifying from each group to play in the quarter-finals.
Westmeath, the 2020 runners-up who will be aiming for promotion back to the senior ranks, begin their campaign against fellow Leinster side Longford in Group 1, with Wexford facing Sligo in this four-team group.
Elsewhere, 2020 junior Champions Fermanagh will take on Leitrim in their Group 2 opener, the opening Group 3 game is Roscommon against Kildare, with Offaly facing Down in Group 4.
In a five-team TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship group, four teams will qualify from the round-robin stage to contest the semi-finals.
Antrim meet Derry in an Ulster derby on the opening weekend, with Limerick facing 2020 runners-up Wicklow. Carlow have a bye in Round 1 before they commence their campaign with a fixture against Antrim in Round 2.
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship fixtures
Round 1 - July 10th
Group 1: Armagh v Monaghan, Cavan v Mayo
Group 2: Cork v Meath
Group 3: Dublin v Tyrone
Group 4: Galway v Kerry
Round 2 - July 17th
Group 1: Monaghan v Mayo, Armagh v Cavan
Group 2: Cork v Tipperary
Group 3: Dublin v Waterford
Group 4: Donegal v Galway
Round 3 - July 24th
Group 1: Monaghan v Cavan, Armagh v Mayo
Group 2: Tipperary v Meath
Group 3: Tyrone v Waterford
Group 4: Kerry v Donegal
Quarter-finals - July 31st/ August 1st/August 2nd
QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2
QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3
QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4
QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1
Semi-Finals - August 14th
SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2
SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4
Final - September 5th
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship fixtures
Round 1 - July 11th
Group 1: Westmeath v Longford, Wexford v Sligo
Group 2: Fermanagh v Leitrim (To be played on Saturday July 10th)
Group 3: Roscommon v Kildare
Group 4:Offaly v Down
Round 2 - July 18th
Group 1: Longford v Wexford, Westmeath v Sligo
Group 2: Clare v Leitrim
Group 3: Kildare v Laois
Group 4: Down v Louth
Round 3 - July 25th
Group 1: Longford v Sligo, Westmeath v Wexford
Group 2: Clare v Fermanagh
Group 3: Roscommon v Laois
Group 4: Louth v Offaly
Quarter-finals - August 7th/8th
QF 1: 1st Group 1 v 2nd Group 2
QF 2: 1st Group 2 v 2nd Group 3
QF 3: 1st Group 3 v 2nd Group 4
QF 4: 1st Group 4 v 2nd Group 1
Semi-Finals - August 14th/15th
SF 1: Winner Q/F 1 v Winner Q/F 2
SF 2: Winner Q/F 3 v Winner Q/F 4
Final - September 5th
2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship fixtures
Round 1 - July 11th
Antrim v Derry (To be played on Saturday July 10th)
Limerick v Wicklow
Carlow Bye
Round 2 - July 18th
Antrim v Carlow
Derry v Limerick
Wicklow Bye
Round 3 - July 24th
Antrim v Limerick
Carlow (H) v Wicklow (Wicklow at Home in 2020)
Derry Bye
Round 4 - August 8th
Antrim v Wicklow
Carlow v Derry
Limerick Bye
Round 5 - August 15th
Carlow v Limerick
Derry v Wicklow
Antrim Bye
Semi-Finals - August 21st/22nd
1 v 4
2 v 3
Final - September 5th