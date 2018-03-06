Dublin versus Kerry TV details confirmed by GAA

Despite TG4 having Sunday rights, the Croke Park clash will be live on eir Sport

Eamon Donoghue

Dublin v Kerry; Croke Park, Sunday at 4pm on eir Sport live. Photograph: Inpho

Dublin v Kerry; Croke Park, Sunday at 4pm on eir Sport live. Photograph: Inpho

 

This weekend’s Dublin versus Kerry national football league encounter will be broadcast live on eir Sport - despite TG4 having the rights to Sunday games.

All of last weekend’s postponed league fixtures - called off due to the dangerous weather conditions and ‘red weather’ warning - have been rescheduled for this weekend. However, the meeting of the All-Ireland champions and their rivals down in the Kingdom was refixed again from Saturday at 7pm to Sunday at 4pm (Croke Park).

This was to avoid a clash with Ireland’s Six Nations rugby match against Scotland, and the Rally for Life march in the city centre.

Eir Sport had the original rights to cover the fifth-round game live on the Saturday evening, while TG4 had the rights to the Sunday games.

The latter are now scheduled to show live coverage of unbeaten Galway against Monaghan at 12.30pm, before the hurling Division 1B clash between the Tribesmen’s hurlers and Limerick. That throws in at 2.30pm.

There will also be deferred coverage on TG4 of the clash between Kildare and Mayo, and Kilkenny against Wexford in Division 1A of the hurling league.

