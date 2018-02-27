Ned Quinn to chair GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee

Ned Quinn is the new chair of the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC), which oversees central Association issues including fixtures and disciplinary matters.

A former Kilkenny chairman, vice-chairman and secretary during the most prosperous of the county’s hurling years, Quinn brings considerable experience to the role, having also served as the county’s Central Council delegate. Prior to that he was chair of the Hurling Development Committee.

New GAA president John Horan appoints the chairs of the central committees and other councils, who will serve for the next three years, 2018-2021, concurrent to his presidency. Quinn thus takes over the CCCC chair previously held by George Cartwright.

Willie Barrett of Tipperary takes the chair of the referees’ development committee, having previously served on the referees’ appointment committee, that chair now going to Donal Smyth from Meath.

Retired Monaghan footballer Dick Clerkin is the new chair of the Medical, Scientific and Welfare committee, while David Hassan from Derry chairs the Standing Committee on Playing Rules, and Sheamus Howlin from Wexford will chair the Insurance & Risk Management Committee.

Others named are Fergal P. McCormack (Down, Audit); Jimmy O’Dwyer (Dublin, Hurling Development); Paddy Flood (Monaghan, Officer Development Committee); Micheál Martin (Wexford, Fixtures Analysis Committee; Sean Dunnion (Donegal, IT); Séamus Woods (Tyrone, Post Primary Schools Council); Brendan O’Brien (London, Coiste Na bhFeilte); Mick Rock (Roscommon, Club Committee).

Colin Morgan from Cavan will chair Financial Management; other chairs include John Murphy (Sligo, Infrastructure), Ciarán McLaughlin (Tyrone, Games Development), Liam Keane (Meath, Rules Advisory),

Niall Erskine (Donegal) takes the chair of World GAA, Bríd McGoldrick (Longford) Health and Wellbeing, Colm Cummins (Offaly) the chair of Community Development, Urban and Rural.