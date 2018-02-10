Cavan v Meath clash refixed due to torrential rainfall

Cavan and Meath’s National Football League Division Two clash has been postponed and refixed for Sunday afternoon.

Breffni Park was deemed unplayable an hour and a half before Saturday’s 7pm throw-in, with Cavan GAA releasing the following statement;

“Due to the torrential rainfall this evening, following a pitch inspection, the pitch in Kingspan Breffni has been deemed unplayable. Therefore this evening’s Allianz Football League game between Cavan and Meath is postponed.

“Game is refixed for 2pm tomorrow Sunday subject to pitch inspection in the morning.”

Both counties are unbeaten after their opening two games in the competition, each with one win and one draw.