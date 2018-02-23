Bernard Brogan’s future in doubt after knee surgery

Injury could bring the curtain down on Dublin forward's stellar inter-county career

Ian O'Riordan

Bernard Brogan has had an operation following his ACL injury. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Bernard Brogan has had an operation following his ACL injury. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Bernard Brogan’s future as a Dublin footballer is now in some doubt after he underwent surgery to repair the ruptured cruciate ligament sustained in training earlier this month.

According to the Dublin management, Brogan “is now in the recovery phase”, but the nature of the injury also means he’s almost certain to miss to rest of the season: given he turns 34 in April, it may also bring the curtain down on his stellar intercounty career which as well as his five All-Ireland titles saw him win 11 Leinster titles, four league titles, plus four All Star awards.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin said: “On a personal level this is very frustrating for Bernard as he has played a vital role in recent team performances for both club and county. Medical Protocols for the Dublin senior football team have been activated to ensure that Bernard will receive the best medical care to actively assist his recovery in the weeks and months ahead. We wish Bernard a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back to full health in the near future.”

The 2010 footballer of the year and five-time All-Ireland winner suffered a knee injury during training ahead of the Donegal game last Saturday week, having also started in the opening round win over Kildare.

Brogan has sustained a cruciate tear before, as a 20-year-old, prior to first joining the Dublin senior panel in 2006. He made his senior debut a year later, and has since made 58 championship appearances, including five last summer even as he found himself being mostly used as an impact substitute.

