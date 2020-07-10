GAA release further return to play protocols but crowds may remain restricted

Competitive club games to return this weekend in the North but no spectators will be allowed

Action from a recent challenge match between Lusmagh and Meelick-Eyrecourt at Lusmagh in Co Offaly. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The GAA have released updated protocols to cover the imminent return of club fixtures next weekend. According to a senior administrator there will be webinars conducted next week to go through the provisions.

They involve restricting the numbers allowed in the pitch enclosure to 24 players and five and seven team officials for football and hurling respectively. Dugouts will not be used unless social distancing can be accommodated and there will be no water carriers although water breaks will be taken at the referee’s discretion between the 15th and 20th minute of each half.

Teams will be allocated sidelines on either side of the pitch. There will be no handshakes and any breach of the protocols will result in officials being asked to leave the pitch enclosure.

It is also anticipated that a statement from Government on Friday will expand on the numbers to be allowed attend matches. It had been hoped that this could go up to 500 but with rising concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in recent days, sources within the GAA were uncertain what will be decided.

There was some good news from Ulster with news that matches can now go ahead. Previously the limit of 30 people at an event ruled out football and hurling fixtures, which mean that teams from the province had to seek challenge matches south of the border. That has now been revised but there will be no spectators present in the immediate term.

A statement from the province’s chief executive Brian McAvoy set out the new position.

“Following today’s executive meeting, I am pleased to announce that outdoor competitive games in the ‘Six Counties’ will now be able to take place from Saturday, July 11th.

“This means that clubs will, from Saturday, be able to play challenge games in the North, ahead of the GAA’s resumption of competitive club fixtures on Friday, July 17th.

“However, counties and clubs should be aware that spectators are not yet permitted to attend games in the North – those attending games is limited to essential personnel only [\eg players, team management personnel, medics, Covid supervisors, match officials, working media (where appropriate) and club officials who have a specific function at the game].

“There is an onus on clubs and counties to enforce the no spectators regulation rigidly. Hopefully within a very short space of time there will be provision for some spectators to attend games but until such times games can take place with only essential personnel being present.”

News is also expected from Cork on the Covid tests taken by three players from two different clubs, who had contact with a person who subsequently tested positive.

