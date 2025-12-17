Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan appointed senior coach of Sydney Swans

Former Tipperary footballer Colin O’Riordan has been appointed senior coach of the Sydney Swans AFLW team.

O’Riordan, a Munster SFC winner with Tipp in 2020, played 34 games for the Swans between 2016-2022 before a persistent hip injury forced him to retire.

However, the 30-year-old remained at the club working in various roles including coach of the under-18 men’s academy and until recently he was assistant coach with Sydney’s senior women’s team.

But after Scott Gowans vacated his role as head coach, O’Riordan has now stepped up to that lead role and in doing so he makes history as the first Irish senior coach in either the AFL or AFLW.

“Ever since I arrived at the Sydney Swans as a player I fell in love with the place, so to be trusted with the role as AFLW senior coach is a huge honour,” said O’Riordan.

“I have a lot of faith in the current playing list and I think we have the foundations of a successful team. I’m extremely grateful that the club has given me the chance to take on a more senior coaching role and I can’t wait to get started.”

O’Riordan also won an All-Ireland minor football title with Tipp in 2011 and was permitted by the Swans to link up with his county’s senior footballers for the historic 2020 Covid-impacted campaign when the Premier County won a first provincial title in the code since 1935.

“After an extensive and thorough recruitment process we feel that Colin has all the attributes to be a successful AFLW senior coach, and was the standout choice,” said Sydney Swans executive general manager of AFLW Football, Kate Mahony.

“Over the past couple of years, he has shown exemplary leadership in his various coaching roles at the club, with his integrity a hallmark of his character. Colin is a well-respected member of the club, and I look forward to seeing what he will bring to the programme.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Colin and his fiancee Louise into the Swans AFLW family.”