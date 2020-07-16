GAA championship behind closed doors will be ‘the last resort’

Croke Park hopeful of having between 30 per cent or 40 per cent capacity by October

At two metres distancing Croke Park will hold around 7,000 capacity within the stadium. File photograph: Inpho

At two metres distancing Croke Park will hold around 7,000 capacity within the stadium. File photograph: Inpho

 

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna has reopened the question of GAA championship matches being played behind closed doors even though he concedes that it would be “very much the last resort”.

Speaking to Sarah McInerney on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today programme, McKenna emphasised that such a move might be necessary to finish the inter-county championships if the public health situation deteriorates after the scheduled beginning of action in mid-October.

“I think it is the least preferential. The thing about our games is they are very much about crowd being there and enjoying it. That is why the club championships have started first.

“Okay they are restricted to 200 people. In small villages that will accommodate them but when you look at some of the bigger clubs in some of the cities that is going to be a challenge.

“I’d hate for it to be behind closed doors, but if the championship starts, I guess we’ll need to finish it. We’d like to finish it this year if we could. The preference would be to not have it behind closed doors, but we will if necessary. It would very much be the last resort.”

In previous statements, top GAA officials have appeared to rule out playing matches without supporters.

McKenna, who is also the association’s commercial director, said he was hopeful that the limit of 200 on outdoor events, which was reaffirmed in Wednesday’s announcement of a pause on Phase 4 of the emergence from lockdown, might be relaxed.

GAA clubs, whose championships begin this weekend, had hoped that from week two, they would be moving to the scheduled higher attendance limit at outdoor fixtures of 500.

“I think once you start to unravel the restrictions,” according to McKenna, “you will see slightly bigger crowds within the stadium. At two metres distancing we are probably at around 7,000 capacity within the stadium. That is very, very small really.

“At one metre we are probably at around 22,000 and if we are allowed a degree of brush off - by which I mean people walking by each other in the same row - we could probably get up to 28,000.

“You’d be hopeful that come October we might be allowed 30 per cent or 40 per cent capacity in the stadium. But it is very much dependent on where Nphet see our progress as a nation.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.