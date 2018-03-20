GAA announce re-scheduled fixtures after CCCC meeting

The All-Ireland club hurling final replay between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh will be played in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise this Saturday at 5.30pm.

That match will form a double-header along with the hurling league Division 2A Final between Westmeath and Carlow which has a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

That was one of the matches postponed last weekend because of the adverse weather conditions. The CCCC met on Tuesday to decide upon and announce the re-scheduled fixtures.

The postponed hurling league Division One quarter-final between Galway and Wexford also takes place this Saturday.

The other remaining quarter-final between Dublin and Tipperary will take place this Sunday in Croke Park at 1.00pm as part of a double-header with the Dublin footballers’ final round meeting with Monaghan.

The postponement of those two quarter-finals means the semi-finals, which were originally scheduled for this weekend, will now take place on Saturday March 31st. That pushes the final back from March 31st to Sunday April 8th. April had previously been designated as a club only month.

All football league matches will go ahead as originally scheduled this Sunday.

No date has yet been set for the postponed Division Two matches between Down and Tipperary, and Louth v Meath. The same is the case for the postponed Division Four matches between Laois and Antrim; Waterford and Leitrim; and Wicklow v Limerick.

The GAA says that these games will be played on Easter weekend (March 31st/Sunday April 1st) if they are required to determine the final positions for their respective leagues. This would push back those respective league finals to the following weekend.