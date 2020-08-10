Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Paddy Doyle passes away

Tipperary GAA has paid tribute to the late Paddy Doyle, an All-Ireland hurling medallist with the county in 1965. From Thurles and brother of that year’s captain, the late Jimmy, he was also twice a minor All-Ireland winner in 1957 and ‘59.

A dual player, he captained the Tipperary senior footballers in 1961.

After his playing career, Paddy Doyle became very active in coaching and management, including with the county minors and Borris-Ileigh, who he led to an All-Ireland club title in 1987.

Inducted into his own club, Thurles Sarsfields’ Hall of Fame last year, he was vice-president of the club at the time of his death.

Tipperary chair, John Devane said in tribute: “Paddy Doyle was one of the most knowledgeable GAA men I have ever met. As a player, coach and mentor at both club and county level and also as a long time administrator at Thurles Sarsfields, he served this great organisation well. He was an absolute gentleman and I always enjoyed a chat with him.”